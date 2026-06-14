12:45 p.m.

Political scientist Lukas Golder of gfs.bern attributed the projected “no” vote to the opposition in French-speaking Switzerland and in the cities. These votes countered the impression in rural areas that “something must be done” about immigration, Golder said.

Lukas Golder explains the likely “no” vote in the SRF election studio Screenshot SRF

On Swiss Radio, political scientist Urs Bieri said the initiative had followed the normal course. “We had high support at the beginning, then the initiative’s weaknesses were discussed. That ultimately led to the ‘no’ vote.” A high voter turnout is expected.

Urs Bieri explains on Radio SRF why, according to the projections, Switzerland has rejected the SVP initiative. sda

The latest polls before the vote had already pointed to a “no” result. At the start of the campaign, however, the “yes” camp had been larger than the “no” camp. That likely fueled the campaign significantly.

The “No to a 10-Million Switzerland” initiative is thus another unsuccessful attempt to limit immigration to Switzerland. According to the initiative, the permanent resident population would not have been allowed to exceed ten million before 2050. As soon as 9.5 million people had been living in the country before 2050, the Federal Council and Parliament would have had to take action.