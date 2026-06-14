Vote on June 14, 2026Exit polls predict a “No” vote on the 10-million-franc initiative +++ Civil service initiative likely to pass
Sven Ziegler
14.6.2026
Voters cast their ballots today on two federal proposals: the SVP popular initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act. blue News is covering Election Sunday with all results in a live ticker.
14.06.2026, 11:36
14.06.2026, 12:49
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Two federal proposals were up for a vote: the popular initiative “No 10-Million-Switzerland (Sustainability Initiative)” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act.
The Civil Service bill aims to prevent military personnel from switching to civil service late in their service—a minimum requirement of 150 service days now applies.
You can find all results by municipality and canton on the interactive map on blue News.
Political scientists: French-speaking Switzerland and cities defeat the SVP initiative
Political scientist Lukas Golder of gfs.bern attributed the projected “no” vote to the opposition in French-speaking Switzerland and in the cities. These votes countered the impression in rural areas that “something must be done” about immigration, Golder said.
On Swiss Radio, political scientist Urs Bieri said the initiative had followed the normal course. “We had high support at the beginning, then the initiative’s weaknesses were discussed. That ultimately led to the ‘no’ vote.” A high voter turnout is expected.
The latest polls before the vote had already pointed to a “no” result. At the start of the campaign, however, the “yes” camp had been larger than the “no” camp. That likely fueled the campaign significantly.
The “No to a 10-Million Switzerland” initiative is thus another unsuccessful attempt to limit immigration to Switzerland. According to the initiative, the permanent resident population would not have been allowed to exceed ten million before 2050. As soon as 9.5 million people had been living in the country before 2050, the Federal Council and Parliament would have had to take action.
12:42 p.m.
Stephanie Gartenmann, SVP member of the Grand Council of Bern, sees the 45 percent “yes” vote as a mandate
SVP State Councilor Stephanie Gartenmann comments on the rejection of the 10-million-initiative in front of the SRF camera. She views the roughly 45 percent “yes” vote for the initiative as a mandate for politicians to curb immigration. When asked about the 52 percent “yes” vote in her home municipality of Lauterbrunnen and whether that was not too low, given that the initiative had more support in rural areas, she says: “52 percent ‘yes’ is a ‘yes’.”
12:34 p.m.
SRG projection: 53 percent in favor of the Civil Service Act
The Civil Service Act, passed by a center-right parliamentary majority, can soon come into effect. According to initial projections by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, voters approved the bill with 53 percent of the vote in favor.
The transition from military to civilian service is therefore likely to become more difficult.
12:33
First projection: 55 percent “No” to the 10-million-franc initiative
Political scientist Lukas Golder notes that while the “no” vote could still decline, a “yes” vote for the initiative is no longer realistic.
12:31 p.m.
Fabian Molina (SP/ZH) “A huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders”
Zurich SP National Council member Fabian Molina expresses relief at the emerging “No” vote on the SVP initiative. In an interview with blue News, he describes it as a “disaster for Switzerland.”
12:20 p.m.
How the SVP leadership is reacting to the “no” trend
Fifteen minutes after the polls closed, SRF reports a clear trend toward a “no” vote on the “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative. The SVP leadership is keeping a straight face.
12:15 p.m.
Trend: 53.7 percent vote “No” to the 10-million-Switzerland initiative
The results from French-speaking Switzerland point to a clear rejection of the SVP initiative, explains political scientist Lukas Golder on SRF.
12:09
Calm ‘Yes’ camp
The blue News reporting team at the SVP reports that the party leadership has responded outwardly without emotion to the statement that no trend is yet discernible. However, discussions are breaking out in the hall at this very moment.
12:05 p.m.
This is how the left is reacting to the first trend
Faces remain tense in the left-wing “No” camp as SRF announces that no trend is yet apparent. The race for the 10-million-franc initiative is off to a close start.
Political scientist Lukas Golder promises an initial trend at 12:15 p.m.
12:00 p.m.
First trend: SRF cannot yet indicate a trend for the SVP initiative
The polls are closed; the first trend predicts a close race.
11:40 a.m.
The hall of the left-wing “No” camp is filling up
We have arrived at the headquarters of the left-wing opponents. Shortly after 11:15 a.m., the hall was still nearly empty, but it is filling up rapidly. The Hotel Bern, where trade unions, the SP, and the Greens are gathering, is union-run. This is where Federal Councilor Beat Jans presented arguments against the initiative a few weeks ago. The mood is tense—though cautiously optimistic. SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth, Unia head Vania Alleva, and SP Council of States member Flavia Wasserfallen have been spotted so far.
11:35 a.m.
Fiesch VS is the first municipality to report rejection of the “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland!” initiative
According to the “Tages-Anzeiger,” the Valais municipality of Fiesch is the first to report its voting results on the “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland!” initiative: 186 “No” votes to 156 “Yes” votes.
11:15 a.m.
The center-right and left-wing “No” camps on the “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative do not want to join forces
Good morning from Bern! The blue News reporter is visiting the “No” camp for the SVP initiative today—or more precisely, the two “No” camps. That’s because conservative and left-wing forces have deliberately decided against spending voting Sunday together and are following the proceedings in two separate, specially reserved venues. The roughly 800-meter distance between the venues can certainly be seen as symbolic of their substantive differences—namely, how the broad coalition ranging from the left to the center should work together with the business community to oppose the SVP’s proposal.
For those who’d like to stop by: The center-right is meeting at Restaurant Grosse Schanze, while the left is at Hotel Bern. Meanwhile, the “Yes” committee, along with SVP leadership, is following the day’s events at the Hotel Krone in Aarberg, Bern, where blue News will have a second team on site. Such events are generally open to the public—and refreshments are likely to be provided.
Switzerland has voted. Two federal proposals were on the table today: The SVP initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland!” aims to cap population growth and, in an extreme case, would require the termination of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU.
The second proposal, the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, aims to make it more difficult to switch from military service to civilian service—among other things, by requiring a minimum of 150 days of civilian service and imposing stricter rules for non-commissioned officers and officers. blue News keeps you up to date with the latest developments.