Construction work at Bern station. (September 4, 2025) Image: Keystone/Anthony Anex

The expanded Bern station is not expected to open until 2031. Last year, it was said that the opening would take place at the end of 2029. The construction work is not only taking longer than planned, it is also much more expensive.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the new Bern railroad station will be significantly more expensive and completed later.

The project will apparently take until 2031 and cost CHF 200 to 250 million more than originally planned.

According to the "Berner Zeitung" and "Bund" newspapers, the new Bern railroad station will be significantly more expensive and completed later. According to the newspapers' research, the project is not expected to be completed until 2031 and will cost around 40 percent more than originally planned - a further CHF 200 to 250 million is likely to be incurred.

The developers have postponed the opening several times due to objections, geological difficulties and complex work. Earlier problems such as contaminated sites, inadequate anchoring, additional ground freezing and the consequences of the pandemic have further delayed the schedule.

This is not the first delay: according to the report, the renovation, estimated at CHF 974 million, with a new passenger underpass and new RBS underground station, was originally due to open this year. The costs then increased and the opening was initially postponed to 2029.