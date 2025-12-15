08.08 a.m.

The first impression from Basel, where the morning rush of commuters has now largely subsided: the new timetable has not caused chaos in the city on the Rhine. blue News meets 63-year-old Mehmet next to the Bretzelkönig. With a cigarette and coffee, he waits for his train to Liestal.

Astonished, he says: "My coffee break is getting shorter because of the quarter-hour clock." This is basically a good thing, but it still annoys him because he has to change his habits. "I've been smoking a cigarette and drinking a coffee here before work for twenty years. Now there's more stress, but also more sleep."

More commuters are expected at Basel SBB station in future. blue News

The reason for his annoyance: since Sunday, the S-Bahn trains between Basel and Liestal have been running every quarter of an hour. Around one billion francs have been invested in the expansion of the railroad facilities to increase capacity.

Because more commuters are expected to arrive at Basel station as a result, an additional temporary passageway has been opened. It is accessed via the west wing and has a modern look, but has no stores or kiosks.