Ready for occupancy since November 2025: 34 apartments are still empty in the Living Eleven new-build development in Oerlikon. Screenshot Immoscout

In the midst of the housing shortage, dozens of upmarket new-build apartments are standing empty in Oerlikon ZH - a contradiction that leaves people baffled. While people fight for every square meter, luxury hardly finds a buyer.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich, a surprising number of apartments in a new development are empty, even though living space is scarce.

High rents and an unusual living concept are significantly curbing demand.

Experts see this as a sign that the market is increasingly rejecting overpriced offers. Show more

The Zurich housing market is considered overheated - but not every apartment finds a buyer. In the new "Living Eleven" development in Oerlikon, more than half of the 61 apartments are vacant, although they have been ready for occupancy since November 2025. A total of 34 units are currently unlet. What's going on?

It could be due to the very high rents. A 2.5-room apartment with around 85 square meters costs CHF 5520 per month, while larger apartments cost significantly more. Even smaller units are expensive - a 1.5-room apartment with 36 square meters still costs over 2,000 francs.

But perhaps the unusual living concept is also being rejected. The apartments are based on a modern split-level design with open floor plans and several levels. What is considered architecturally special could be impractical for many prospective buyers. Demand remains correspondingly subdued, despite the announcement of viewing days - as reported by the NZZ.

No price reductions planned

The real estate company responsible sees no need for action. High building and land prices as well as strict regulations have driven up rents. Price reductions, such as those occasionally granted by other providers, are not currently planned, the real estate company told the NZZ.

Experts see the vacancy rate as a clear signal: either the price or the supply is not right. While affordable housing is being snapped up immediately, high-priced properties are increasingly remaining empty - an indication of a growing imbalance in the market.