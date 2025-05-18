The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Regionaler Führungsstab Lötschental/ZVG

The danger of a rockslide in Blatten VS is high. Now almost the entire village is being evacuated.

The situation in the landslide area in Lötschental VS remains serious. According to the Lötschental regional command staff, there is still a real risk of landslides. Show more

Around 300 people were evacuated on Monday in Blatten VS due to a high risk of rockfall. The regional command staff expect the evacuation to be called off at any moment, as head of information Matthias Ebener told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

Ebener said that 300 residents and around one hundred buildings were affected by the evacuation. They would be received in Wiler and in most cases given private accommodation.

There are no more tourists in the municipality. They had already been brought to safety on Saturday with the first 92 or so evacuated residents.

The municipality informed residents via an app that they should "pack only the essentials if possible and evacuate their homes immediately".

"Danger of a rockfall is very high"

The road is still officially closed. However, the authorities will ensure that people can drive their cars to relatives or friends in or outside the Lötschental.

The danger of a rockfall is very high, Ebener continued. That is why the evacuation has been extended. Something keeps breaking off and there is an "imminent" threat of a rock ledge breaking off below the Bietschhorn.

Ebener tells SRF: "The situation is very acute. It is clear to everyone that the rockfall is imminent." According to the head of information, geologists expect the rock to slide in the next few hours or tomorrow Tuesday at the latest. It is likely to be around two million cubic meters that will come down. "In the worst-case scenario, it could be five million cubic meters," Alban Brigger from the Natural Hazards Department of the canton of Valais is quoted as saying by SRF.

The management team has set up a media center in the neighbouring municipality of Ferden, Ebener added. It was initially unclear whether there would be a media conference on Monday.

The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Openstreetmaps

Part of the municipality of Blatten VS had already been evacuated on Saturday evening. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests had to leave their homes.

Those affected must act quickly

One resident who already had to leave her home on Saturday told "Pomona.ch":"We were asked to attend the information event in the gym." She wanted to put her two boys to bed first. The representatives of the local council said at the front door that she had better not do that. "It was clear to me then that it was an evacuation."

In an hour and a half, the resident packed the essentials. It wasn't easy: "We don't know whether we'll be able to go home again in two days or two weeks." But the resident is not the only one.

As the municipality announced on Sunday evening, there have been an increasing number of requests from residents who want to return to their homes and retrieve their personal belongings. However, the authorities' response is clear - and bitter: entering the evacuated zone remains strictly forbidden for the time being. "Due to the current danger situation, the warning time of two minutes is too short." The municipality also recommends that evacuees have their addresses redirected by the post office.