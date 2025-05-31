Landslides - like the one in Switzerland now - but also rockfalls and falling rocks are increasing due to climate change. dpa

Huge landslides like the one in Switzerland now show just how powerful nature is in the mountains. Hikers and mountaineers need not be afraid - but they should be thoroughly prepared.

Climate change is making landslides such as those currently occurring in Switzerland and other hazards such as rockfall and rockslides more frequent. "The increase in these alpine hazards is a clear effect of man-made climate change," says Tobias Hipp, expert on climate issues at the German Alpine Association. "The Alps are becoming unbalanced and unstable due to global warming. We have to assume that these events will continue to increase."

A fundamental distinction must be made between landslides and rockfalls, he explains. "In a landslide - as is now the case in Switzerland - huge amounts of rock are on the move. Here, you can often see signs such as smaller break-offs in advance, so that the region can be monitored over a large area to provide an early warning. However, this is not always the case, such as the landslide on Piz Cengalo in 2017 with several fatalities." For mountaineers, however, rockfalls and falling rocks are generally more relevant. "These are classic alpine hazards that occur much more frequently and over a wider area."

Lack of ice and glaciers

However, both are triggered by similar processes that are favored by climate change, says Hipp. "On the one hand, the mountains are warming up, which means that the permafrost inside them is no longer holding them together as well. The retreat of the glaciers also plays a role because, on the one hand, the glaciers no longer serve as supports for the neighboring rock faces and, on the other hand, because unstable areas become free under the glaciers, from which rockfalls or landslides can originate." And then there are often the increasing extreme weather events such as heavy rain or heat waves as triggers. In the end, several factors or processes usually come together.

The extent of the danger depends very much on where you are: "Normal mountain hikers who are not in the high mountains have less to worry about," says Hipp. "But even at altitudes between 2,000 and 2,500 meters, the danger increases, and in the high mountains we see a clearly documented connection between the increase in danger and man-made climate change."

Basically, good tour planning with a view to the weather forecast is always necessary, explains the expert. However, it is becoming even more important due to the rapid changes. "The Alps will continue to be an attractive home for mountain sports, even if parts of them are no longer as we have been taught. There will always be certain dangers in the mountains, but their probability is increasing due to climate change."