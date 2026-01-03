The tragedy at the "Le Constellation" bar could have been prevented, says fire safety expert Olivier Burnier from Montreux VD. He explains the applicable fire safety guidelines - and what he believes was inadequate.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 40 people died in a fire in the ski resort of Crans-Montana VS and over a hundred were injured, some of them seriously.

According to a fire safety expert, the disaster occurred because several safety measures failed.

Frequent risk factors such as guests unfamiliar with the area, alcohol consumption and inadequate emergency exits would encourage such accidents. Show more

After the fatal fire in Crans-Montana VS, the question arises as to how such a catastrophe could have occurred. Why was the ceiling so flammable? Why was there only one emergency exit? For fire safety expert Olivier Burnier from Montreux VD, one thing is clear: the incident could have been prevented.

Similar incidents to the tragedy in the Le Constellation bar have occurred in various countries in recent years, he told Reuters - his statements can be seen in the video above.

Highly flammable materials banned

The expert Burnier notes that several factors often come together in such a disaster, such as a large number of people who do not know the location well, a party atmosphere and alcohol consumption. In combination with problems with emergency exits, this can lead to a tragedy. There are clear standards for event venues, which are regulated in Switzerland and at European level. As with all disasters, several safety measures also failed in Crans-Montana.

Burnier also refers to the applicable safety regulations: For large venues, extremely flammable materials or those that produce a lot of smoke are prohibited by law. For venues with more than 100 people, at least two emergency exits are required, he says.

Regarding the sudden development of the fire, Burnier explained that the temperature inside the venue rose rapidly after the fire broke out. In relatively closed rooms, such as in basements, the fire attracted oxygen via entrances and stairs. This probably led to what eyewitnesses described as an explosion.

More on the topic