The mild spring weather gives way to rain at the weekend. What does this mean for Easter? It's too early to make a reliable forecast, says a meteorologist. But the picture could clear up in just a few days.

Stefan Michel

What a way to start spring! The sun has been shining for a week, almost every afternoon brings T-shirt weather; at least for those who can't wait.

But on Sunday, the high pressure situation is already breaking up and warm, humid air is pushing across Switzerland from the south. As this air accumulates in the Alps, there will be rain in Ticino on Sunday, but the northern Alps and western Switzerland will hardly stay dry either, writes Meteonews.

In the coming week, it will rain heavily on the southern side of the Alps and the Central Plateau and western parts of the country will also receive the moisture that has largely failed to materialize in recent weeks. Only in the foehn valleys could it remain dry and warm.

The weather on Sunday: Rain in the south, west and north. Only the Föhn valleys will remain dry. Meteonews AG

Easter forecast is pure speculation

Now all of this is just a preliminary skirmish for the days that matter most. Will the spring lull subside in time, will the sun prevail again at Easter? Or is there a region where there is a good chance of sunshine and mild temperatures?

Ralf Marquardt, meteorologist at Meteonews, waves the question away: "It's impossible to say at the moment. The various weather models are far apart and there is no discernible trend." In other words: everyone who is now reporting the Easter weather is guessing. Or as the meteorologist puts it: "Making a forecast for Easter now is like rolling the dice."

Because the more changeable the weather is, and it will be in the coming days, the shorter the period of time that can be predicted with a high probability, explains Marquardt.

The low pressure area is definitely coming. The question is how long it will determine the weather (archive image). KEYSTONE

Waiting with a book - or making a bet

The meteorologist leaves a glimmer of hope for those who want to choose the destination of their Easter trip as soon as possible: "The picture could clear up as early as the weekend. Then we can at least predict Holy Week."

So a little patience is still needed - or the willingness to take a bet on the weather.