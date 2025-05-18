The danger of a landslide in Blatten VS is high. The village had to be evacuated. The developments in the ticker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, part of the municipality of Blatten VS was evacuated due to the threat of a landslide. On Monday, the measure was extended to almost the entire village.

The situation in the landslide area in the Lötschental VS remains serious. Two to five million cubic meters of rock could fall into the valley.

Tens of thousands of cubic meters of debris have already fallen in the last few days.

3.29 pm Media conference finished blue News continues to closely follow the developments in Blatten.

3.27 pm What happens now? Alban Brigger says in response to a question from a journalist: "We assume that the rest of the front edge will also come down soon." As soon as this is down, most of the village will have survived the worst of it. After that, the decisive factor will be how the debris flows continue. However, it is not expected that this will take months.

3.24 pm Two problem children remain "The material continues to press against the glacier front," says Alban Brigger. There are still two problem children: the large masses of rock that are still on top and the glacier front. "We have noticed that ice is breaking off at the glacier front." Compared to the previous day, this movement on the glacier front has become faster.

3.22 p.m. Cautiously optimistic "We are satisfied with the development so far - i.e. several partial break-offs," says Brigger. It is assumed that more than two million cubic meters of rock have broken off so far. The total unstable mass is estimated at 4 to 6 million cubic meters. "We are now hoping that the rest of the mass will also fall in partial collapses," says Brigger. However, the geologists involved cannot rule out the possibility of the scenario occurring in one go.

3.13 pm Fog makes assessment difficult "Unfortunately, we can't see much more than you can," says Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, and shows a picture of the summit, on which fog is mainly visible. A reconnaissance flight with a geologist was canceled today due to the weather. The fog makes it difficult to assess the situation. Screenshot Youtube/Keystone "We have been able to see constant break-offs on the ridge in the northern degree. This is also confirmed by the images from the thermal imaging camera," says Brigger.

3.08 pm "Everything happened very quickly" Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten, summarizes the events of the last few days. He emphasizes: "Everything happened very quickly." And he thanks everyone involved for their hard work. The most important goal was to ensure that nobody came to any harm. That has been achieved so far.

3 p.m. Those responsible provide information on the situation New day, same scenario: at 3 p.m., those responsible provide information on the situation in Blatten. The mountain is still moving and it is unclear whether there will be a major collapse. You can follow the media conference in the livestream above.

12.02 pm Rockfalls can be heard again and again The situation in the landslide area remains tense. Rockfalls can be heard again and again, as Jonas Jeitziner, deputy head of information at the regional command post, said on Wednesday when asked. The problem is that visibility is poor at the moment due to the weather. It is therefore difficult to estimate how much additional rock has fallen since Tuesday. In the Valais village of Wiler, the road towards Blatten is closed. Keystone Jeitziner told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the geologists would be able to provide more information at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon. According to the information available on Tuesday, there are still around three million cubic meters of unstable mass on the mountain. There was also a lot of movement on the Kleiner Nesthorn during the night to Wednesday. A constant rumbling could be heard during the night, said a spokesperson.

Wednesday, May 21, 6.36 a.m. Further minor demolitions during the night The situation in Blatten in the Valais Lötschental remained tense during the night to Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the Lötschental regional management team, further small rockfalls occurred. The pile of rubble on the Birch Glacier had grown. There is still a lot of movement on the Kleiner Nesthorn. A constant rumbling could be heard during the night, said the spokesperson at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It is difficult to predict how the situation will develop. The Lower Birch Glacier was already causing concern on Tuesday. It has recently been moving very quickly at half a meter per day, as Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, told the media in Ferden. It is conceivable that part of the rock mass could fall directly onto the glacier. It is also possible that the glacier could thunder forward into the valley, mix with other landslide material and dam up the River Lonza, said Brigger. The experts on site considered the smaller partial collapses to be the best possible scenario.

18.27 hrs Now the cows are being flown out by helicopter After the people of Blatten in the Lötschental valley in Valais were evacuated on Monday due to the imminent threat of a landslide, the cattle from the mountain village are now also being brought to safety. Some animals had to be flown out by helicopter. The evacuation of the cattle should be completed by the evening.

18.04 hrs Aerial photos of the landslide area open to the public The situation in the landslide area near Blatten VS in the Lötschental valley is being recorded from the air at the request of the canton of Valais. The images produced by Swisstopo and made available to the public are intended to contribute to the documentation and management of the natural event. The first flights for the rapid mapping operation took place on Monday, as announced by the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo) on Tuesday. The images from the area around the Birch Glacier and the Kleine Nesthorn are publicly available here.

3.37 p.m. "I can't say that the danger has been averted" "I can't say that the danger has been averted," says Brigger. However, the progress so far, with several partial collapses, makes him somewhat more confident about the dynamics. This is also helped by the fact that the mountain is very rugged. That concludes the media conference.

3.33 pm Demolition is not an option Blasting is not an option, explains Alban Brigger when asked by a journalist. It would be too dangerous to send people up there. It is also unrealistic to drill holes for a possible demolition.

3.31 pm "The Lötschental will also survive this event" "We live in a valley that is shaped by nature," says Valley Council President Christian Rieder. This can be seen in its beauty, but also in its wilderness. "We all look with compassion at what the people of Blatten are experiencing," says Rieder. The event is likely to be deeply engraved in the history of the valley. The valley can be proud of the cohesion of the community. Rieder thanks the residents of Blatten for their patience and everyone involved for their help. Rieder is also combative: "The Lötschental will also survive this event."

3.25 pm Several scenarios determined According to Brigger, scenarios for the landslide are being investigated. For example, the rock masses could dam up the River Lonza and cause a lake to form. "We will decide how to proceed on the basis of these scenarios," says Brigger. In the best-case scenario, the rocks would fall in portions as before.

3.23 pm "The behavior of the glacier is the big unknown" As soon as the weather conditions allow, a 3D model is planned that will make it easier to understand the partial collapses and the speed of movement, says Alban Brigger. The hoped-for scenario of several partial collapses instead of one large collapse has so far materialized. "What is currently causing us some concern is the lower Birch Glacier, which is shifting at a relatively high speed," says Brigger. This behavior is the big unknown for the experts. It is conceivable that the glacier could tumble down and mix with other landslide material.

3.18 p.m. GPS device crashed "Even for those of us who deal with natural phenomena on a daily basis, this is not an everyday process," says Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais. It is currently estimated that around 1.5 million cubic meters of rock have broken off so far. Exact information on the displacement is no longer available because the GPS device that was set up has also crashed in the meantime. However, a radar device has been installed to measure the speed of the movement.

3.08 pm People above Blatten not evacuated "Our top priority is still to get everyone out of the affected area unharmed. So far, we have succeeded in doing this," says Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten. There are also zones that did not have to be evacuated. People above Blatten were also able to stay in their homes, but were cut off. We are in contact with these people, says Bellwald. "The supply is guaranteed." The evacuation of animals is also practically complete.

3 p.m. Officials provide information on the situation The anxious wait in Blatten continues. The mountain is still moving and it is unclear whether there will be a major collapse. Those responsible will provide information on the current situation at 3 pm. You can follow the media conference in Ferden in the livestream above.

11.48 am "A third of the mountain is down" "You keep seeing clouds of dust coming and you can hear the debris," says Jonas Jeitziner from the regional command staff to SRF. You can hear that something is coming, but always to the extent that the debris collects above the glacier and nothing new penetrates to the valley floor. The break-off point of a rockfall on the Nesthorn (front right) next to the Birch Glacier. Keystone Jeitziner still speaks of a total of five million cubic meters that are in motion and could break off in the worst case. According to estimates, 1.5 million cubic meters have already broken off: "We're talking about a third that was already in motion." The demolition site from a different perspective. KEYSTONE

10.20 a.m. A matter of hours: Blatten is "actually just waiting for the big demolition" Jonas Jeitziner from the information team of the command staff commented on the current situation in an interview with Radio Rottu Oberwallis (RRO) this morning. The canton has requested military assistance as a precautionary measure - in the event of a major landslide. He did not want to give any further estimates on the timing or extent of the possible demolition: "We are waiting for the biologist's expert assessment." Baltten VS / Danger of rockfall The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Image: sda The village of Blatten VS was completely evacuated on Monday, May 19. 300 people had to leave the village. Image: KEYSTONE Within a week until May 18, a rockfall occurred from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Image: KEYSTONE In the worst-case scenario, experts estimate that 5 million cubic meters of rock could come down. Image: KEYSTONE The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Image: Openstreetmaps Baltten VS / Danger of rockfall The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Image: sda The village of Blatten VS was completely evacuated on Monday, May 19. 300 people had to leave the village. Image: KEYSTONE Within a week until May 18, a rockfall occurred from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Image: KEYSTONE In the worst-case scenario, experts estimate that 5 million cubic meters of rock could come down. Image: KEYSTONE The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Image: Openstreetmaps According to geologists, however, they are no longer talking about days, but hours. "In this sense, we are actually just waiting for the big demolition," said Jeitziner.

7.47 a.m. Mayor: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we thought was immovable would move" The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, told the media: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we have admired for years and thought was immovable would move." Matthias Bellwald, Mayor of Blatten, at a press conference in Ferden on 19 May. KEYSTONE The subsidence on the Kleine Nesthorn has accelerated rapidly since last week and the cracks have become visible, according to the mayor. The evacuation of the entire village had therefore been ordered. It was uncertain when the 300 people would be able to return to their homes. "We hope that people will be able to return as quickly as possible," said Bellwald.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 5:53 a.m. Situation above the village remains calm during the night The situation in the Valais village of Blatten, which was threatened by a landslide, remained calm on Tuesday night. The anxiety continues, especially for the 300 evacuated residents. There were no major collapses on the Kleine Nesthorn during the night, said a spokesperson for the Lötschental regional command staff early on Tuesday morning at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The last major collapse above Blatten occurred early Monday evening. However, this was not the expected major event. Most recently, up to three million cubic meters of material were expected to be demolished, as Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, said on Monday afternoon.

21.45 hrs All residents safe and with accommodation According to the municipal app, all evacuees are safe and have found accommodation - in neighboring hamlets and in some cases on the Alps. Contact persons serve as contact persons and provide food, medication and the like by taking and coordinating orders.

19.05 hrs Part of the summit has broken off Part of the summit has broken off. This is reported by the "Walliser Bote". According to the report, material has flowed down the glacier for the first time. The break-off of the eastern ridge triggered an avalanche of debris Dust from a rockslide rises on a flank of the Bietschhorn in the Lötschental on Monday, 19 May 2025. The village of Blatten VS in the Lötschental had to be completely evacuated due to the risk of a rockslide. Around 300 people are affected. KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

17.00 hrs Massive demolition of up to five million cubic meters expected The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, said at a media conference: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we have admired for years and considered immovable would move." The subsidence on the Nesthorn has accelerated rapidly since last week and the cracks on the north face of the Nesthorn have become visible. This is why the entire village was ordered to be evacuated. "We hope that people will be able to return as quickly as possible," said Bellwald. Not one million, but possibly five million cubic meters of material could move down into the valley, according to the mayor. Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, added: "Our aim is to ensure that no one is harmed." This mountain had been under intensive observation since last week and various reconnaissance flights had been carried out. The results of the GPS measurements were available this Monday morning, said Brigger. They found that the danger had increased noticeably. A total vertical shift of over 17 meters had been detected since the last measurement. Horizontally, the mountain has sunk eight meters. Imminent rockfall in Blatten VS "Must interrupt briefly": this is how SRF announced the evacuation order A major collapse could therefore occur in the next few hours. That is why there is talk of a landslide. It is a matter of hours and not necessarily days that there will be further collapses. The uncertainty is too high, which is why the evacuation perimeter has been massively extended. According to Brigger, one to three million cubic meters of material are currently expected to fall.

2.41 p.m. "Mountain is moving faster and faster" - will there still be a rockfall today? According to Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, a massive landslide is imminent - it could be just a matter of hours, reports "20 Minuten". The greatest danger: a huge avalanche of debris, ice, snow and mud that could roll unchecked into the valley. "The mountain is moving faster and faster," explains Brigger to "20 Minuten". Between 12 and 12.30 p.m., a partial collapse was already registered on a webcam in the central area - with an estimated volume of over 50,000 cubic meters. This is exactly where significant cracks had previously been discovered. "This is an exponential development, the likes of which we rarely see," says Brigger. Will the main collapse happen today? The experts are now expecting the worst - the main collapse could follow today: "Probably in the next few hours, one or two days at most," says Brigger. Nevertheless, they are hoping for the lesser of two evils: several partial collapses instead of a massive collapse. That would dampen the energy of the descent. "When I came back and saw that a partial collapse had already taken place, it was almost a wishful thinking scenario - as macabre as that sounds."

12.50 pm This is where the debris flow occurred A rockslide in the "Kleiner Nesthorn" area has shaken the region: the broken-off rock masses swept away part of the Birch Glacier. The result was a debris flow that reached the dimensions of a small avalanche. The arrow marks the rockfall from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Google Maps According to the authorities, the debris only came to a halt around 500 meters above the River Lonza. Luckily, the river itself has not yet been affected. Die Lage in Blatten, Lötschental, Wallis hat sich zugespitzt: Heute wurden grosse Teile der Ortschaft evakuiert. Es droht ein Bergsturz/Murgang aus dem Bereich Kleines Nesthorn. Vergleich 10./18. Mai. Dorf Blatten unten mittig neben Schuttfächer. https://t.co/UCQDEuAyGG pic.twitter.com/qd2jrFkf5n — Matthias Sänger (@myweather_ch) May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 12.46 p.m. Animals are brought to safety - people find refuge with friends The dramatic situation in Blatten is not only forcing around 300 people to flee - animals from several farms are also currently being brought to safety. This was confirmed by the authorities on Sunday. While a large part of the evacuated population has found shelter with friends, relatives or helpful private individuals, others have been accommodated in group accommodation in the valley. Head of Information Matthias Ebener explained this to the media. Show more

This is what has happened so far:

Around 300 people were evacuated on Monday in Blatten VS due to a high risk of rockfall. The regional command staff expect the evacuation to be called off at any moment, as head of information Matthias Ebener told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked.

Ebener said that 300 residents and around one hundred buildings were affected by the evacuation. They would be received in Wiler and in most cases given private accommodation.

There are no more tourists in the municipality. They had already been brought to safety on Saturday with the first 92 or so evacuated residents.

The municipality informed residents via an app that they should "pack only the essentials if possible and evacuate their homes immediately".

"Danger of a rockfall is very high"

The road is still officially closed. However, the authorities will ensure that people can drive their cars to relatives or friends in or outside the Lötschental.

The danger of a rockfall is very high, Ebener continued. That is why the evacuation has been extended. Something keeps breaking off and there is an "imminent" threat of a rock ledge breaking off below the Bietschhorn.

Ebener tells SRF: "The situation is very acute. It is clear to everyone that the rockfall is imminent." According to the head of information, geologists expect the rock to slide in the next few hours or tomorrow Tuesday at the latest. It is likely to be around two million cubic meters that will come down. "In the worst case, it could be five million cubic meters," Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, is quoted as saying by SRF.

The management team has set up a media center in the neighbouring municipality of Ferden, Ebener added. It was initially unclear whether there would be a media conference on Monday.

The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Openstreetmaps

Part of the municipality of Blatten VS had already been evacuated on Saturday evening. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests had to leave their homes.

Those affected must act quickly

One resident who already had to leave her home on Saturday told "Pomona.ch":"We were asked to attend the information event in the gym." She wanted to put her two boys to bed first. The representatives of the local council said at the front door that she had better not do that. "It was clear to me then that it was an evacuation."

In an hour and a half, the resident packed the essentials. It wasn't easy: "We don't know whether we'll be able to go home again in two days or two weeks." But the resident is not the only one.

As the municipality announced on Sunday evening, there have been an increasing number of requests from residents who want to return to their homes and retrieve their personal belongings. However, the authorities' response is clear - and bitter: entering the evacuated zone remains strictly forbidden for the time being. "Due to the current danger situation, the warning time of two minutes is too short." The municipality also recommends that evacuees have their addresses redirected by the post office.

Rockfall in Brienz GR