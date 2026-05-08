KEYSTONE

The former president of Berncity, Bern's city center association, is now causing a stir. Research shows horrendous salaries, controversial expenses and an important source of income from expired vouchers. How was this possible?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the research, the former Berncity management led to controversial expenditure, such as high wages, expensive collaborations and questionable personnel decisions.

Private use of services and a lack of control were also criticized.

A central cash flow comes from expired gift cards, which generate around 300,000 francs a year.

Following the change in management, more transparency and clear rules were introduced, for example with regard to partnerships and ticket use. Show more

Berncity helps to ensure that Bern's city center remains lively. The association connects retailers and businesses, with around one hundred companies paying between 500 and 9500 francs a year - a total of around 400,000 francs.

Over the years, the organization has been significantly shaped by a man whose name remains unmentioned here. First as Director, later as President. He retired at the end of 2025. Research by the "Berner Zeitung" now shows that under the leadership of the president, money that many companies generate with small margins was handled comparatively loosely for years. This was financed not only by membership fees, but also to a large extent by expired vouchers. What was previously unknown is that an average of around CHF 300,000 in gift card credit remains unused every year.

10,000 francs a month for a 20 percent workload

There is also criticism of the salary level. The former president is said to have earned around 190,000 francs per year as director - comparatively high for a small inner-city organization. The office he headed had around 350 full-time equivalents.

Personnel decisions were also criticized. At times, his wife was employed on a 20 percent workload. Her salary was estimated at over 10,000 francs per month. According to several sources, her main task was to pack gift cards.

He continues to work even after leaving

So-called "cooperations" also caused displeasure among members. These included VIP packages at Bernese sports clubs for around CHF 10,000 per year. According to several sources, these tickets were mainly used privately and there was no systematic control over their use. The man counters this: All decisions had been made by the responsible committees and had served the benefit of the members. The current president speaks of "widespread" models that are "greatly appreciated".

The man remained closely involved even after his resignation. For a transitional phase, he continued to take on operational tasks, represented the association externally and supported projects. For this, he received a lump sum of CHF 100,000 per year for a 40 percent workload. At the same time, he was active in several mandates and was well networked in the region.

300,000 francs from expired vouchers

The voucher system remains a central pillar of financing. Gift cards worth around 3 million francs are sold every year. A portion of this - around 300,000 francs - is never redeemed and flows back to the association.

The President emphasizes that this is "an established and proven instrument for strengthening local businesses". The scheme was decided by the members and is therefore "transparent and democratically legitimized". Today, Berncity is also focusing more on clear rules and greater transparency.