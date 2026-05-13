Madonna is looking for costumes. (archive picture) Evan Agostini/AP/dpa

Cleaning staff are alleged to have been exploited in the luxury resort of Gstaad. Three family members are on trial for this. Now the daughter has testified that Madonna was a customer.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Serbian couple and their daughter allegedly lured around 40 women from their home country to Switzerland and exploited them as cleaners.

The women allegedly worked up to 16 hours seven days a week for a wage of CHF 5.50 per hour.

During the trial against the family, the daughter named Madonna as one of the prominent clients.

Madonna regularly vacations in Gstaad, but does not own any property there. It is unlikely that she knew about the women's living conditions. Show more

A Serbian couple and their daughter are said to have lured around 40 women to Switzerland and used them as cleaning staff - under inhumane conditions. The suspects are accused of human trafficking and exploitation.

The alleged crime scene shows that the family's clientele must have been wealthy. The alleged victims are said to have been used in the upmarket holiday region of Gstaad.

Now, for the first time, a prominent name has been mentioned in connection with the trial - and it could hardly be bigger.

"Just one of many well-known people"

As the daughter put on record on the second day of the trial, one customer is said to have been none other than the "Queen of Pop" herself: Madonna. The Tagesanzeiger reports.

"That was just one of many well-known people," the 47-year-old testified. Working around such people was a valuable experience for the women. They always wanted to return to Gstaad because they received large tips from the stars.

It was not clear from the defendants' testimony whether customers like Madonna were aware of the women's poor working conditions. However, as Madonna does not own a property in Gstaad but rents luxury chalets, it is likely that the cleaning ladies were provided to her by the landlords of the respective chalets.

Accused denies guilt

Like her stepfather, the accused denied having exploited the women on the first day of the trial: "I helped them earn money," she emphasized.

The prosecution paints a different picture: the women had to work up to 16 hours seven days a week. The accommodation was precarious and freedom of movement was severely restricted. They were paid just 1,500 francs - the equivalent of 5.50 francs per hour.

Attempts to change the situation were punished with threats and pressure. The case was uncovered in 2019. The trial against the trio is taking place in Thun. The verdict is expected on June 16. The presumption of innocence applies.