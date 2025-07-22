  1. Residential Customers
Building evacuated Explosion at the University of Geneva - one person injured

Sven Ziegler

22.7.2025

An explosion has occurred at the University of Geneva. One person was injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An explosion has occurred at the University of Geneva.
  • The cause appears to be an incorrect mixture of two substances in a laboratory.
  • The fire department evacuated the building.
At around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, an explosion occurred in the Sciences II university building on the banks of the River Arve in Geneva. According to initial information from RTS, a person in a laboratory accidentally mixed two substances that should not react with each other. This resulted in a detonation.

The injured person received medical treatment and is out of danger, according to the authorities. The fire department evacuated the affected building for around 20 minutes to ensure that there was no further danger. Specialists checked the premises and then released them again.

The police and the University of Geneva have launched an investigation to clarify exactly what happened and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

