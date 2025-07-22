The explosion occurred at around 9.30 am. (symbolic image) sda

An explosion has occurred at the University of Geneva. One person was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion has occurred at the University of Geneva.

The cause appears to be an incorrect mixture of two substances in a laboratory.

The fire department evacuated the building. Show more

At around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, an explosion occurred in the Sciences II university building on the banks of the River Arve in Geneva. According to initial information from RTS, a person in a laboratory accidentally mixed two substances that should not react with each other. This resulted in a detonation.

The injured person received medical treatment and is out of danger, according to the authorities. The fire department evacuated the affected building for around 20 minutes to ensure that there was no further danger. Specialists checked the premises and then released them again.

The police and the University of Geneva have launched an investigation to clarify exactly what happened and to prevent similar incidents in the future.