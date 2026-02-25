A loud explosion startles the Zurich Oberland on Wednesday afternoon - shortly afterwards a dense, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rises into the sky between Illnau-Effretikon and Fehraltorf. Several eyewitnesses speak of an "explosion".

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a loud bang near Illnau-Effretikon in the Zurich Oberland on Wednesday afternoon.

The bang could be heard beyond the cantonal border and several buildings were damaged.

The Zurich cantonal police cordoned off the area and later gave the all-clear as there was no danger to the population.

According to information from blue News, the incident occurred at the "Tätsch" testing and training facility. Show more

An incident occurred in the Zurich Oberland on Wednesday afternoon between Illnau-Effretikon and Fehraltorf. Several eyewitnesses reported a kind of "explosion".

The Zurich cantonal police initially confirmed to blue News that they had received such reports. However, a spokesperson was unable to provide any information on the cause of the suspected explosion at this time.

Loud bang in the Zurich Oberland The police have cordoned off the area. A reader sent this picture of the mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke. The cantonal police dispatched a helicopter Several objects were knocked over in a fire. Residents report damage to houses.

Around twenty minutes later, the all-clear was given: the cantonal police confirmed an incident following a bang in the Illnau area. "The location has been localized, there is no danger to the population," reads the latest statement. A police spokesperson told blue News: "We are aware of a bang in the Luckhausen area near Illnau ZH and that there has been damage to several buildings."

According to blue News information, an incident occurred at the "Tätsch" testing and training facility, where courses are given in connection with fires and explosions. A witness says: "Something went very wrong." The police cordoned off the area.

A hall was damaged in the incident. blue News

Bang audible beyond the cantonal border

What exactly caused the bang remained unclear at first. A reader of blue News reports that he was out walking his dog near Fehraltorf. "The bang was clearly audible. My dog was very frightened," he said. Another reader reported that the bang could even be heard in Winterthur and Zurich. A reader from Zurich writes: "All the birds were startled. Passers-by looked around in fear, but I assumed it was a sonic boom."

The accident occurred in Luckhausen ZH near Illnau. Open Street Map

And even in the Thurgau village of Itaslen, which belongs to the political municipality of Bichelsee-Balterswil, "a loud bang" was heard, writes one reader.

A few minutes later, sirens could be heard in the surrounding area. A police helicopter was also deployed.

