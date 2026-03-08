Operation underwayExplosion near US embassy in Oslo - no injuries
8.3.2026 - 02:23
An explosion was heard near the US embassy in Oslo. The large-scale operation is ongoing.
Following the sound of an explosion near the US embassy in the Norwegian capital Oslo, a large-scale police operation is underway.
There are no reports of casualties at the diplomatic mission, the police said. There was initially no reliable information as to what exactly happened there. The police operation is continuing, it said.