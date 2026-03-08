The large-scale operation is still ongoing. Screenshot X

An explosion was heard near the US embassy in Oslo. The large-scale operation is ongoing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following the sound of an explosion near the US embassy in the Norwegian capital Oslo, a large-scale police operation is underway.

There are no reports of casualties at the diplomatic mission, the police said. There was initially no reliable information as to what exactly happened there. The police operation is continuing, it said.

