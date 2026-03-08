  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Operation underway Explosion near US embassy in Oslo - no injuries

SDA

8.3.2026 - 02:23

The large-scale operation is still ongoing.
The large-scale operation is still ongoing.
Screenshot X

An explosion was heard near the US embassy in Oslo. The large-scale operation is ongoing.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2026, 02:23

08.03.2026, 06:41

Following the sound of an explosion near the US embassy in the Norwegian capital Oslo, a large-scale police operation is underway.

There are no reports of casualties at the diplomatic mission, the police said. There was initially no reliable information as to what exactly happened there. The police operation is continuing, it said.

+++ More on blue News shortly +++