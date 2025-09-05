A former member of management is suspected of having massively damaged Ruag in dubious deals with tank parts. KEYSTONE/DPA/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

The investigation into dubious tank deals is costing Ruag a lot of money. Chairman of the Board of Directors Jürg Rötheli speaks of a two-digit million sum for an external expert opinion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The expert opinion by a Zurich law firm on irregularities at Ruag cost more than ten million Swiss francs.

According to Ruag Chairman of the Board of Directors Jürg Rötheli, the amount involved is in the double-digit millions.

The investigation should be completed by the end of this year. Show more

The state-owned armaments company Ruag is having to dig deep into its pockets to investigate fraudulent sales and other offenses: The investigation by a Zurich law firm will cost more than ten million francs.

This is an "extensive forensic investigation", said Ruag Chairman of the Board of Directors Jürg Rötheli on Friday on Swiss-German radio SRF. It involves an amount in the tens of millions, "but we have to put this in relation to the amount of damage, which is also very high", said Rötheli. The investigation should be completed by the end of this year.

Rötheli did not want to name the exact amount. However, the expert opinion will cost less than 20 million francs.

Deals with tank parts

A former Ruag executive is suspected of having defrauded the company of tens of millions of francs in dubious deals involving tank parts. SRF spoke of around 60 million francs. 2500 spare parts for tanks belonging to the army had disappeared from a Ruag warehouse.

Ruag MRO Holding AG, which is wholly state-owned, filed a criminal complaint at the end of 2024. According to SRF, the company wants to reclaim money in court.

Harsh criticism from politicians

Some politicians reacted indignantly to the costs of the report. "I am shocked by this high figure," SVP security politician Mauro Tuena told SRF. The National Councillor also holds former Defense Minister Viola Amherd responsible for not having looked closely enough at Ruag.