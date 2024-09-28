On Monday, the Sarco euthanasia capsule was used for the first time in the canton of Schaffhausen. Archivbild: Keystone

A Dutch photographer was on site in Merishausen SH on Monday when an American woman died in the Sarco suicide capsule. She has now described her impressions.

On Monday, officers from the Schaffhausen police deployed to a wooded area near Merishausen. Shortly beforehand, the public prosecutor's office had been informed by a lawyer that the Sarco suicide capsule had been used there.

The emergency services who had been called out seize the capsule and take the deceased, a 64-year-old American woman who had suffered from an immune deficiency for many years, to Zurich for an autopsy. Several people are temporarily arrested.

Among those arrested is a Dutch photographer. In the newspaper "Volkskrant ", she describes how she experienced the first use of the death capsule.

According to the newspaper, after a brief moment of prayer in front of the capsule, the American woman got in without hesitation and lay down. She then activated a computer program and a robotic voice answered. After a few questions, it said: "If you want to die, press this button." The woman did not hesitate for a second.

Shortly afterwards, nitrogen was added to the capsule and oxygen was removed. At 4.01 pm, the American woman was pronounced dead. "Peaceful and painless," is how the photographer describes her demise.

Verbal explanation

Sarco inventor Philip Nitschke had been connected from Germany. The 77-year-old native Australian lives in the Netherlands.

The American had to make an oral statement before her death. In the recording, which lasted more than four minutes, she said her name and described her suffering. Her two sons, who were not present, would support her decision.

The public prosecutor's office has meanwhile announced that it has applied for one of those arrested to be remanded in custody. The other detainees were released during the course of the week.