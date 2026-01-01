The devastating fire in Crans-Montana claimed numerous victims. Some of them were treated at Zurich University Hospital. sda

Initial statements from eyewitnesses paint a new picture of the events in the "Le Constellation" bar. Were sparklers on champagne bottles the cause of the tragedy?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to witnesses, the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana was started by a sparkler on a bottle of champagne.

The flames spread quickly: Panic broke out, while escape routes were apparently inadequate - a window had to be smashed to save people.

Around 200 people, including minors, were in the restaurant; the fire department and police arrived quickly, but were unable to rescue everyone. Show more

The first pieces of the puzzle of the Crans-Montana tragedy are slowly coming together - thanks to the testimony of survivors who narrowly escaped the inferno in the "Le Constellation" bar.

French women Emma and Albane described their dramatic escape to BFMTV: "There was absolute panic, everyone was screaming." According to their statements, the fire was caused by a birthday candle on a bottle of champagne - a common gimmick in clubs.

Waitresses had carried the bottles with candles through the room before the disaster took its course. The exit door was too small for the crowd and a window had to be smashed to save lives.

Ceiling set on fire

"The flames were only a meter away from us," said the young women. They also described how one woman was pushed down the stairs by the panicked crowd and injured her knee. The fire department and police arrived "within a few minutes" - but for many it was already too late.

Another eyewitness, Victoria, told the French media that, according to her observations, a sparkler on a champagne bottle had also set the ceiling on fire. A woman standing on the shoulders of another person held the bottle too high, whereupon the flames spread "at breakneck speed".

The women estimate that around 200 people, including minors aged between 15 and 20, were in the bar.

In a special report on RTS TV, local resident and eyewitness Jeoffroy D'Amecourt described how he was woken up in the middle of the night. The trigger was an explosion, which for him was clearly distinguishable from the noise of fireworks.

"It was a detonation that didn't sound like fireworks," said D'Amecourt. "Then people ran out of the bar. The building and the neighboring house were completely destroyed. The emergency services arrived shortly afterwards."

Read more here: