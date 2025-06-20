Fixed price - or massive cost overrun in the procurement of 36 F-35A fighter jets? The rumor mill is boiling in Bern. Bild: Keystone (Archivbild)

An additional CHF 1.3 billion: the procurement of the F-35A fighter jets is likely to be significantly more expensive than the agreed fixed price of CHF 6 billion.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 36 F-35A fighter jets ordered in the USA are likely to be significantly more expensive than planned.

It will cost 1.3 billion francs more.

However, the Federal Council is constantly reviewing the situation. Show more

The procurement of the F-35A fighter jets will be significantly more expensive, with an additional CHF 1.3 billion on top of the agreed fixed price of CHF 6 billion. This is the result of research by army expert Beni Gafner, on which Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF relies.

Several credible sources in various departments had assured him that the fixed price could not be met, Gafner told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday evening. A cost overrun of CHF 1.3 billion in the procurement of the 36 fighter jets ordered in the USA had also been mentioned several times.

According to author Andy Müller, "two confidential sources from the Federal Administration" also confirmed to SRF that the USA was demanding more and argued that no fixed price had been negotiated with Switzerland.

The issue is so explosive that the Defense Department DDPS has held two secret meetings with other members of the Federal Council since the beginning of this year, the sources told SRF. The US government is apparently citing increased production costs as the main reason for the higher price.

DDPS sticks to fixed price

In a statement on Friday evening, the DDPS said that the Federal Council was still of the opinion that the fixed price agreed with the US government applied to the purchase of the Swiss F-35A. However, the Federal Council is constantly reviewing the situation and will provide information if the situation changes.

In contrast, the Swiss Federal Audit Office already doubted the legal certainty of a fixed price in an investigation in 2021.

The popular vote in favor of new fighter jets was extremely close in September 2020 with 50.1 percent.