Defense Minister Martin Pfister provides information on the current status of negotiations and the next steps in fighter jet procurement. blue News is ticking along live for you.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland cannot push through the fixed price for 36 F-35 jets, which could mean additional costs of up to CHF 1.3 billion.

The USA is sticking to its price, the Federal Council is examining alternatives.

The procurement remains unchanged. Show more

3.46 p.m. Exact amount of additional costs unclear It is still unclear how high the additional costs will be. This also raises the question of how the Federal Council can decide whether - and to what extent - fewer aircraft will be purchased. "Exactly, that is a problem we have," said Pfister. These questions would also have to be clarified with the USA.

3.41 p.m. How expensive were the reports? A journalist asks: "The Homburger law firm writes in its report that it has no expertise. How do you explain to the taxpayer that we are spending over 2 million francs on an expert opinion from people who have no idea themselves?" "That's why we did a second report," says Pfister. They also reveal the prices: the first report cost 17,098 francs, the American report cost 38,949 francs and the position paper cost 8,700 francs.

3.35 p.m. Legal opinion regarding fixed price A journalist enquires about the legal opinions on the fixed price issue that the DDPS has commissioned from two law firms. The Federal Council published these on Wednesday. Pfister explains that both the two expert opinions from the Zurich law firm Homburger and the US expert opinion confirmed the view that the agreed fixed price applies. At the same time, however, both emphasized that there was no competent jurisdiction: Switzerland could not enforce its claims in court, but only through diplomatic channels vis-à-vis the US.

3.32 pm Could drones be a substitute? "Drones alone are not enough to ensure air defense," says Pfister. However, the DDPS must now examine whether it still assumes that it needs at least 36 jets to secure Swiss airspace.

Will there be a new referendum? "That needs to be examined, but I don't think so," says Pfister.

3.26 p.m. "No link with the customs business" Now the question and answer session begins. A journalist asks: "To what extent is this deal linked to the customs discussions with the USA?" "According to the Federal Council, there is no link with the customs business," says Pfister.

3:21 p.m. Legal opinions are disclosed In the battle over the F-35 fighter jet, DDPS chief Martin Pfister shows transparency: he discloses the legal opinions commissioned - one from a Swiss law firm, the other from a US law firm. Both were to examine whether the fixed price agreed for Switzerland is actually binding. "We have to accept this starting position. My aim is to find a solution. One thing is clear: the Federal Council remains committed to the procurement," says Pfister. It goes on to say: "Nothing less than the security of the people in our country is at stake," says the Minister of Defense." A new procurement would take a long time and would probably cost Switzerland even more. It is also the best aircraft in terms of technology.

3.17 p.m. USA does not budge from its stance Now Pfister speaks. "At the end of June, the Federal Council decided to find a diplomatic solution with the USA regarding the fixed price," says Pfister. "The US side has made it clear that it will not deviate from its position," he continues. At this point in time, it is not possible to name the full price. At the media conference, Martin Pfister mentioned several options for action that are to be examined: Reduction of procurement scope, partial compensation via offset transactions and additional financing through parliamentary credit, Pfister explains.

3.15 p.m. The media conference begins Defense Minister Martin Pfister now provides information on the current status of negotiations and the next steps in fighter jet procurement. Urs Locher, Head of Armaments, also appears before the media. Show more

Switzerland is unable to push through the fixed price of CHF 6 billion for 36 new F-35 fighter jets. After talks, the USA sticks to its position. This results in additional costs of CHF 0.65 to 1.3 billion. The Federal Council is examining various options, as it announced on Wednesday afternoon.

During the summer break, Switzerland and the USA were unable to reach a diplomatic agreement on the issue of the fixed price for the procurement of fighter aircraft, as the Swiss government announced on Wednesday at its first meeting of the second semester. The USA was not prepared to deviate from its position.

According to the Federal Council, the "intensive talks with high-ranking representatives of the White House" were therefore unsuccessful. Defense Minister Martin Pfister was also unable to placate his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on the phone regarding the price issue.

Procurement freeze is not an option

The fixed price of CHF 6 billion repeatedly communicated by the Federal Council is therefore no longer valid. "As a result of the talks, Switzerland must accept that the price per production batch corresponds to the value negotiated between the US government and Lockheed Martin," writes the Swiss government.

What this means in concrete terms is still unclear. The range of possible additional costs for the procurement of the F-35 fighter jets extends from 650 million to 1.3 billion Swiss francs.

The SP is unhappy about the high additional costs. "This latest event in a long series of problems surrounding the F-35 procurement shows once again that this purchase must be stopped immediately", explains Cédric Wermuth, Co-President of the SP Switzerland, in a press release. "The appointment of a working group is nothing but window-dressing." Co-President Mattea Meyer says: "We demand that the electorate be able to decide again on the F-35 purchase and that this procurement is not simply pushed through the back door after false promises"

According to the Federal Council, the exact total costs for the procurement cannot be determined at present. These depend largely on the further course of inflation in the USA, the development of commodity prices on the global markets and other factors such as price increases due to the tariffs imposed by the USA worldwide, it said.

The Federal Council has now instructed the Federal Department of Defense (DDPS) to reanalyze fighter aircraft procurement in light of the new situation. Various options are to be examined in depth by the end of November. However, the national government has reaffirmed its commitment to the procurement of the F-35 jets.