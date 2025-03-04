Parliamentarians have doubts about the fixed price of the US-made F-35, among other things. Harald Tittel/dpa

The paradigm shift in US foreign policy is also making waves in Switzerland. Voices are now being raised in parliament to reconsider the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets.

Donald Trump's foreign policy has left the whole of Europe in a state of shock - and there are also major concerns in Switzerland. Members of parliament across the political spectrum are now asking themselves whether the USA can still be trusted under the new administration.

The loss of transatlantic trust adds a new chapter to the long-standing tug-of-war over the procurement of new fighter jets. In particular, it is questionable whether the USA will still stick to the contractually guaranteed fixed price of six billion Swiss francs for 36 fighter jets under Trump. Around two weeks ago, the Swiss Federal Audit Office once again cast doubt on the binding nature of this commitment.

Amherd's successor has a duty

Several prominent security politicians are also expressing concerns, as reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger " (paid content). SVP member of parliament Werner Salzmann told the newspaper: "We were always assured by the defense department and Viola Amherd that Switzerland would be able to buy the F-35 at a fixed price. But there are obviously uncertainties." He is therefore calling on the successor to outgoing Defense Minister Viola Amherd to tackle the matter.

Salzmann also wants to request in the Security Policy Committee that the new Minister of Defense be questioned on this topic as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Marianne Binder, Member of the Council of States from the center, "still assumes that treaties will be respected", despite the events in the White House ("hard to believe"). And FDP member of the Council of States Josef Dittli warns against alarmism, but also wants to play it safe: "If there is uncertainty, it makes sense for us to re-examine how exposed the F-35 purchase contracts are after the change of government in the USA," he tells the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

"US army can shut down IT systems at any time"

The Social Democrats, however, go one step further. For them, it is not only the unclear fixed price that is relevant, but also security issues. "The fixed prices promised by the Federal Council for the F-35 do not apply, and it is known that the US Army under Trump can shut down the jet's IT systems at any time," says SP National Councillor Fabian Molina. He announced on behalf of the SP parliamentary group that "the purchase of the new jet will be put up for debate again in the spring session in the interests of security and federal finances". The parliamentary group also wants to ask further questions about the feared delayed delivery.

Like some of his party colleagues, Molina is calling for a stronger focus on Europe: "The USA is no longer a reliable partner under Trump. We should also focus much more on our European partners in terms of security policy and buy fighter jets that are compatible with our neighbors' systems."

According to Armasuisse, the first fighter jets will be delivered in 2027. However, they will initially remain in the USA, where the pilots will also be trained. The last jets are due to go to Switzerland in 2030.