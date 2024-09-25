DDPS provides information on the flight times of the F35. SDA

The DDPS and the municipality of Payerne VD provide information on the F-35A.

Samuel Walder

An agreement has been reached between the DDPS and the neighboring communities of the Payerne VD airbase regarding the noise pollution caused by the F-35A and the economic development of the airbase. The region has withdrawn its preventive objection.

According to this agreement, the noise pollution calculations will be based on 4,200 take-offs and landings, which corresponds to around half of today's aircraft movements, as the DDPS wrote in a press release on Wednesday. In addition, there will be no more training flights with the new F-35A fighter jet on Monday mornings and Friday afternoons.

The affected municipalities and associations have withdrawn their precautionary objections. This clears the way for the realization of an F-35A training center for pilots and ground personnel, which should create around 40 additional jobs in Payerne.

The agreement follows an exchange at the beginning of September between the President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Defense Viola Amherd with the associations involved and the municipalities in the region.