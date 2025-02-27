A woman has to answer to the Uster district court for attempted murder. (archive picture) Picture: blue News

On Thursday, Fabienne T. will stand trial for attempted murder. She set fire to her husband in bed.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was set on fire in bed by his wife. He suffered second and third-degree burns.

The woman now has to stand trial for attempted murder.

The man is still suffering from the consequences of his injuries.

A plea of not guilty has been entered and the woman is to be sentenced to inpatient treatment. Show more

8.34 a.m. Trial begins The trial begins a few minutes late. There is great interest, with numerous spectators and media representatives present. Fabienne T. is questioned first.

50-year-old Fabienne T. will stand before the Uster District Court on Thursday. She is charged with attempted murder. The woman is alleged to have set fire to her husband in bed.

The incident took place in November 2023. According to the indictment, T. allegedly went into the bedroom at around 9.30 pm. She was carrying a lit candle in one hand and liquid accelerant in the other.

In the room, she found her husband lying on the bed. According to the indictment, he was "resting".

She poured accelerant over him

Fabienne T. then sat down on her husband and pinned his arms with her legs. She then poured accelerant over her husband's face and upper body and onto the mattress.

She then turned the burning candle downwards and set the man and the mattress on fire. The man was able to get away from the burning bed and ran into the bathroom, where he rinsed his upper body with cold water.

The daughter rushes to help

The daughter, who was also in the apartment at the time of the crime, came to her father's aid. She was alerted by screams that something was wrong and had already called the police, ambulance and fire department. She then helped her father into the neighboring apartment.

He lay down in the bathtub and continued to shower himself with cold water until the police arrived. The emergency doctor who arrived anaesthetized and intubated him and brought him for medical treatment.

In the meantime, the woman fled from the apartment. A short time later, she was arrested by the police.

Permanent damage after third-degree burns

According to the indictment, around 33.5 percent of the man's body was burned that evening. In the course of treatment for these injuries, the man also developed severe, potentially life-threatening blood poisoning caused by bacteria, pneumonia and gallbladder inflammation and the formation of a blood clot in a blood vessel in his lungs.

The man subsequently had to be treated in hospital for two months and still suffers consequential damage to this day.

According to the prosecution, the woman was not of sound mind when the crime occurred. Should the judge recognize this, she would not have to go to prison and would instead be sent to a psychiatric facility. If she was no longer a danger to society, she would be released.

The trial begins on Thursday. blue News will be ticking live from the courtroom from 8.30 am.