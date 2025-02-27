A woman has to answer to the Uster District Court for attempted murder. (archive picture) Picture: blue News

On Thursday, Fabienne T. will stand trial for attempted murder. She set fire to her husband in bed.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was set on fire in bed by his wife. He suffered second and third-degree burns.

The woman now has to stand trial for attempted murder.

The man is still suffering from the consequences of his injuries.

A plea of not guilty has been entered and the woman is to be sentenced to inpatient treatment. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

4.46 p.m. Recommendation to start therapy soon. "From our point of view, we recommend that you start therapy early. Of course, you can also appeal, but then you will have to wait a few more years in prison and will not receive therapy. You are simply postponing the measure. In our view, that is not expedient," concludes the judge. This concludes the sentencing, with the words. "I wish you that life goes on for you."

4.45 p.m. Court costs covered by the state Because Fabienne T. is not guilty, she does not have to pay the court costs. These would be borne by the state. The remaining defense costs would also be borne by the state. Not all of the private plaintiff's costs would be covered. "We are aware of this, but it also goes hand in hand with incapacity"

4.43 p.m. Justification for satisfaction Now it's a question of satisfaction: the apartment is currently illiquid and will not be liquidated in the foreseeable future. This is why it was left out of the consideration. If Fabienne T. is released at some point, then she must also have money to start a new life. It is assumed that she will receive 12,000 francs for a few months. "That leaves 16,000 francs that can be distributed. It would be unfair to simply say that you can keep all the money because of the serious injuries." The husband will therefore receive 10,000 francs in compensation, while the remaining 6,000 francs will be added to the defense fee.

4.36 p.m. "You don't have to be afraid that you'll be locked up for years" "You don't have to be afraid that you will be locked up for years," says the judge. There are also different stages in the inpatient measure. "If you cooperate, you will also gradually return to society," says the judge.

16:33 "We accept this responsibility" The judge says that the admission of guilt is not yet really convincing. This is certainly also the case due to illness. That is why there is no sentence, but an inpatient measure. Fabienne T. showed no insight despite her long history of illness. An inpatient measure was therefore absolutely necessary. An outpatient measure was not sufficient on the basis of the case file. "The defense has denounced the fact that the state has done too little so far. The court now expressly accepts this responsibility."

16.27 hrs No evidence of suppression The fact that Fabienne T. did not want to say anything about the case history does not help in this case, says the judge. There were no documents or evidence that she had actually suffered under her husband and been oppressed by him, even if she subjectively perceived it that way. Therefore, the argument that it was manslaughter and not attempted murder could not be followed, the judge said.

4.23 p.m. Court does not see arguments for manslaughter Regarding the defense's manslaughter argument, the judge said that according to the Federal Supreme Court, there must be no mental illness. This is only possible in very specific exceptional cases. Manslaughter comes into play if the person acts out of a strong emotion or other emotional motives. According to the judge, this must be objectively recognizable to a normal person. The court had not been able to establish this in the present case.

4.20 p.m. "Particularly cruel act" The facts of the case according to the indictment were undisputed, the judge explained. It was above all the legal qualification that was assessed. This had to be assessed objectively as a first step, regardless of culpability. In the case of attempted murder, malice aforethought plays a major role, which was fulfilled in this case. "We have a resting person in bed who does not have to expect to be doused with accelerant and set on fire. The act is particularly cruel because you have to expect a slow, agonizing death." Setting someone on fire usually has lifelong consequences for the person concerned, the judge said.

16:16 Fabienne T. remains in preventive detention Fabienne T. must remain in preventive detention until she begins her inpatient mental health treatment.

4.14 p.m. Inpatient measure ordered The judge now pronounces the verdict: Fabienne T. is found guilty of attempted murder with involuntary manslaughter. An inpatient therapeutic measure is ordered to treat her mental illness. Fabienne T. must also pay compensation of CHF 10,000 plus interest to her husband. The confiscated cash amount is confiscated. In addition, Fabienne T. must pay her husband CHF 6,000 in compensation for the proceedings

4 p.m. Verdict is delayed The pronouncement of the verdict is delayed. The courtroom doors are not yet open.

10.30 a.m. Verdict follows at 4 pm The judge now explains once again what the next steps are. The matter is clear, but the consequences and circumstances cannot simply be determined in a hurry. The verdict will not be delivered before 4 pm. The trial is now interrupted and the court retires to deliberate.

10.25 a.m. Fabienne T. takes the floor Now comes the closing statement. Fabienne T. takes the floor. Her sisters and her parents are still alive, contrary to what the doctors say. She had had bad experiences with psychotropic drugs. "I would be prepared to accept medical help, but I want to be taken seriously." She had not wanted to kill anyone, the act had happened in the heat of the moment. "I deeply regret what happened, I am very sorry."

10.23 a.m. No immediate release from custody The security detention should not be lifted immediately, said the defense lawyer when asked by the judge. She did not demand immediate release. The defense lawyer points out that Fabienne T. is co-owner of the property. "Her financial circumstances are not as bad as she says." Fabienne T.'s defense says that these are not liquid assets. In addition, the husband is not seeking liquidity through divorce.

10.19 a.m. Modest financial relationship Fabienne T. lives in very modest circumstances. Her bank account had been blocked and she had around CHF 10,000 in savings. "The realization that she was financially dependent on her husband put my client under psychological pressure for years." Even in prison, she was still worried about her financial situation, the defense lawyer explains.

10.03 a.m. No incidents during detention There have never been any incidents during the 18 months in prison. Fabienne T. is said to be friendly and courteous towards fellow detainees and staff.

9.54 a.m. "Expert opinion leaves ambivalent impressions" Fabienne T. did not endanger any other third parties and merely wanted to escape her lived reality. "A delusional denial of reality must be assumed," says the defense lawyer. She had a delusional perception of her husband as a threat. The psychiatric report leaves "ambivalent impressions". Fabienne T. is prepared to undergo an expert opinion "if it is carried out by a female expert". She was also not averse to undergoing therapy, but with consideration for the circumstances. During a previous treatment, she had been given depot injections "without consideration". These injections had been administered regardless of the side effects. Fabienne T. had suffered a circulatory collapse, had hit her head on the edge of the toilet and had to have her forehead stitched with 40 stitches.

9.53 a.m. "Nobody took care of her" "Nobody took care of her," criticizes the defence lawyer. Neither doctors nor psychiatrists had recognized Fabienne T.'s condition. "She fell through all the cracks of a so-called welfare state", says Fabienne T.'s defense lawyer

09.50 a.m. Fabienne T. "lived in her own reality" The public prosecutor is accusing her client of unscrupulousness, says the defense lawyer. The public prosecutor is only interested in the crime, not the background. Her client was not capable of assessing the consequences at the time of the crime. "She kept saying that she didn't know what she was doing and why she was doing it." The defense lawyer: "She just wanted it to stop. By that she means the mental anguish she suffered as a result of the strict rules she believed her husband had set for her life". She had lived in a reality that was different from her own and wanted to escape the constant psychological pressure. Fabienne T. had attempted suicide three times and was severely malnourished. "In my client's reality, the years of oppression culminated in her handing in a driver's license. She lived in complete mental and social isolation. In her reality, it was the last piece of the puzzle she needed to commit the crime."

9.42 a.m. "Investigation was unfair" The defense makes several motions. Due to the non-self-inflicted incapacity, attempted manslaughter and arson are to be spoken of. The civil claims of the husband and the building insurance company should be dismissed in their entirety. "The investigation was unfair, the public prosecutor's office wanted to get the case off the table as quickly as possible," said the defense lawyer. The public prosecutor's office claimed that the acts fulfilled the requirements of attempted murder. She had not only sprayed her husband with accelerant, but also herself and therefore also suffered burns.

9.35 a.m. Now the defense speaks The trial continues. Now the defense has the floor.

9.17 a.m. Break The judge interrupts the trial. The trial continues at 9.35 am.

9.13 a.m. "Horrific scenario" - "Barely comprehensible agony" The public prosecutor goes on to say that with such an act, one accepts that the victim, in this case the husband, must die. The motive for the crime cannot really be clarified, which is why he is concentrating on fire as the murder weapon. "It is a horrific scenario that Fabienne T. caused her husband," says the public prosecutor, speaking of "agony that is almost incomprehensible to outsiders." The husband's life was "hanging by a thread for a while."

9.08 a.m. Course of events is described again Now the public prosecutor makes his plea. According to the prosecutor, the husband "brought the matter to the point": "The worst thing for me was to realize that as a partner I had to watch powerlessly as my partner was in a repeated emergency situation and depressive phases." Her husband repeatedly asked her to seek professional help, but was not listened to, says the public prosecutor. He then describes the course of events again. Fabienne T. sat on her husband, doused him with accelerant and then "let everything go up in flames", according to the public prosecutor. He also referred to the written confession that had been sent to the public prosecutor's office by letter.

Now the public prosecutor is speaking The questioning of Fabienne T. is over. Now the public prosecutor speaks.

9 a.m. 18,000 euros confiscated Regarding her husband's demands that Fabienne T. should pay him 10,000 francs in compensation, she says: "I don't agree with that." She also disagrees with the demands of the building insurers. Around 18,000 euros were confiscated during the search. The judge asks what should happen to it. "That's my savings and I want the money back," she says.

8.55 a.m. "I never wished for death" She is asked whether she knew that the fire could have led to a violent death. Fabienne T. does not want to comment on this either. However, when asked whether she had caused or wished for her husband's death, she said: "Never." She does not want to say anything else about the crime.

8.50 a.m. Letter with confession Fabienne T. sent a letter to the public prosecutor's office last year with the subject line "Confession". In it, she admits to the crime in principle, it becomes clear from the questioning. She can remember the letter, but doesn't want to say anything more, says Fabienne T. "Yes, I did it," she says anyway.

8.48 a.m. No statement on the crime She will not make any statements about the crime, says Fabienne T. She remains silent when the judge asks. She does not comment on the background. The exact circumstances therefore remain completely unclear.

8.45 a.m. Expert opinion drawn up A psychiatric specialist has drawn up an expert opinion on Fabienne T.. It states that Fabienne T. must be assumed to have a schizophrenic disorder. T. says she is healthy, not schizophrenic and does not need any medication. She does not wish to comment further.

8.37 a.m. Now Fabienne T. speaks. Fabienne T. takes her seat in front of the judge. She is doing well and is able to work in housekeeping in prison. According to her own statements, she doesn't need any medication. She does not want to give any details about her current family situation. If she were released today, she would not return to her marital situation, she tells the judge.

8.34 a.m. Trial begins The trial begins a few minutes late. There is great interest, numerous spectators and media representatives are present. Fabienne T. is questioned first.

8.00 a.m. Trial begins at 8.30 a.m. The trial of Fabienne T. begins at 8.30 am. Show more

On a summer evening in August 2023, Fabienne T. grabs fire accelerant and a lit candle at her home in Fällanden ZH. She goes into the bedroom to her husband, who is already resting there.

Fabienne T. sits down on her husband, secures his arms and legs. Then she pours accelerant on his face, upper body and arms. Finally, she turns the candle down and sets her husband and the bed ablaze.

According to the indictment, Fabienne T.'s daughter heard the screams and rushed to her father's aid. He saved himself in the bathroom and took a shower. Over 30 percent of his body was burned and he spent two months in hospital.

Act confessed in letter

The burn wounds are still clearly visible on Thursday in the Uster district court. Fabienne T. is being tried there on the charge of attempted murder. In the indictment, the public prosecutor's office states that T. was not guilty at the time of the crime. A psychiatric specialist prepared an expert opinion on Fabienne T.. It states that Fabienne T. must be assumed to have a schizophrenic disorder.

In court, T. said that she was healthy, not schizophrenic and did not need any medication. Apart from that, she is mostly taciturn and does not want to comment on many of the court's questions. However, it is clear from the questioning that T. would not return to her family today and that she had already confessed to the crime in a letter to the public prosecutor's office last year. When asked whether she had caused or wished for her husband's death, she said: "Never."

The public prosecutor and the defense agree on key points: Fabienne T. was not sane when she committed the crime. She therefore needed psychiatric treatment. Neither party wants to revoke the preventive detention ordered earlier.

Defense pleads manslaughter

However, the parties disagree on the motive. "It is a horrific scenario that Fabienne T. caused her husband," says the public prosecutor, speaking of "agony that is almost incomprehensible to outsiders." The husband's life was "hanging by a thread for a while." For him, the offense of attempted murder is clearly fulfilled.

The defense, on the other hand, wants to speak of attempted manslaughter, a less severe form of attempted murder. This comes into play when the person acts out of a strong emotion or other emotional motives. The defense lawyer accuses the prosecution of an "unfair investigation" and says: "She just wanted it to stop. By 'this' she means the mental anguish she suffered as a result of the strict rules of life she believed her husband had imposed on her". She had lived in a reality that was different from her own and wanted to escape the constant psychological pressure.

Fabienne T. had attempted suicide three times and was severely malnourished. "In my client's reality, the years of oppression culminated in her handing in a driver's license. She lived in complete mental and social isolation. In her reality, it was the last piece of the puzzle she needed to commit the crime."

During earlier treatment, she had been given depot injections to treat her schizophrenia. These injections had been administered without regard to the side effects. Fabienne T. suffered a circulatory collapse, hit her head on the edge of the toilet and had to have her forehead stitched with 40 stitches.

"I regret it deeply"

The defence lawyer was not sparing in her criticism of the state either: "Nobody looked after her," she criticized in court. Neither doctors nor psychiatrists had recognized Fabienne T.'s condition. "She fell through all the cracks of a so-called welfare state."

Finally, T. also takes the floor. She read out a short statement in which she explained that she had had bad experiences with psychotropic drugs. "I would be prepared to accept medical help, but I want to be taken seriously." She had not wanted to kill anyone, the act had happened in the heat of the moment. "I deeply regret what happened, I am very sorry."

The presiding judge explained that the case was not easy for him either. It was clear to all parties that the crime had occurred as described. But the consequences and circumstances of possible measures had to be carefully weighed up. The court takes over five hours to deliberate before reaching a verdict: