This woman first pretended to be a doctor. Now she wants to launch herself as a neuro coach.

After serving a prison sentence for fraud and falsifying documents, a former fake beauty doctor is back in business - this time as a life and neuro coach. Research again raises questions about seriousness and control.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Lithuanian woman convicted of fraud and forgery, who illegally posed as a beauty doctor for years, is now back in business as a self-proclaimed "Life & Neuro Coach".

Research shows that she uses questionable awards, fake media appearances and unclear certificates to build trust and continues to sell products from the beauty industry.

Experts warn against dubious coaching offers and point out that the profession is not protected in Switzerland and abuse remains difficult to punish legally. Show more

She called herself a "doctor of aesthetics" - but after several botched procedures, she was exposed in 2023. The now 44-year-old Lithuanian woman had posed as a beauty doctor in Switzerland for years and carried out numerous treatments between 2021 and 2023. She used Botox and hyaluronic acid - substances that are reserved exclusively for trained doctors in Switzerland.

In order to gain trust, she deceived her clients with fake diplomas from an Austrian university. She carried out the illegal procedures in Aargau and in Zurich's Limmat Valley.

In December 2025, the District Court of Brugg drew the line: two and a half years' unconditional imprisonment, an outpatient measure and a fine. The woman was found guilty of fraud and forgery, among other things.

New start as an "Award-Winning Life & Neuro Coach"

But apparently that's not enough. New research shows: The convicted woman is now back in business - this time as a coach, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. On her website, she presents herself as an "Award-Winning Life & Neuro Coach". She claims to have completed her training at the International Coaching Federation (ICF), with two certificates dated February and May 2025.

She writes on her website: "This certificate confirms Laura's in-depth training in neurocoaching, mindset work, subconscious transformation and breathwork." It goes on to say that one method "combines neuroscientific findings with emotional intelligence, bodywork and intuitive sensitivity".

She has clearly not completely let go of the beauty world: she also sells her own beauty products.

Awards with an aftertaste

In April 2025, she received her first award as "Innovative Life & Neuro Coach of the Year" - presented at a gala in Azerbaijan. The organizer was a shady company that organizes luxury events.

The next award followed shortly afterwards: "Best Life & Neuro Coach in Switzerland". The website behind it is evergreenawards.com, which presents hundreds of awards to people from all over the world every year. It is unclear who runs the site.

Fake Forbes and false media appearances

In November, the woman was named one of the "Top 50 Beautiful and Famous Women of the World" in Dubai. How this choice came about is unclear.

Her website also features her on the covers of "Elle" and "Forbes". But one click reveals the pictures to be fakes: The pages are cheap copies, the alleged "British Forbes" doesn't even exist.

Her media references are also questionable. It claims to have appeared on over 450 news sites - including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News and Associated Press. Another deception.

However, she was not completely without real media: in 2025, she appeared on German regional TV stations and on an Azerbaijani TV channel - as an expert in neuro-coaching.

"Relevant problem in the industry"

Psychologist and business coach Noora Al-Rubai, board member of the Swiss Society for Coaching Psychology (SSCP), warns: "Dubious or at least questionable providers are currently a relevant problem in the industry."

She names clear warning signs for problematic offers: Transparent, verifiable training courses, ideally with a university degree in psychology

Clear distinction between coaching, counseling and psychotherapy

No promises of salvation or success

Comprehensible methods

Membership of recognized professional associations (SSCP, FSP, BSO) Show more

Price as a warning signal

The price can also be an alarm signal. In Switzerland, 180 to 300 francs per hour is common. "Conspicuously high prices, aggressive sales strategies or package offers with advance payment can be problematic," says Al-Rubai.

The controversial coach charges 250 francs per hour - but usually sells packages, according to her own statements: Ten sessions cost 2300 francs.

Profession not protected

The core problem is that the coaching profession is not protected in Switzerland. It is therefore easy to enter the market. "Online marketing and international certificates with unclear quality standards make it easier to put on a professional front," says Al-Rubai.

The Aargau public prosecutor's office also confirms the gray area. Spokesman Adrian Schuler says: "As the profession is not protected, a conviction would require proof that someone was actually harmed."

