Fraudsters are calling with the number of the Bern cantonal police. sda

On Wednesday morning, an attempted fraudulent telephone call by fake police officers was reported to the Bern cantonal police. The official telephone number of the Bern Cantonal Police was used.

Lea Oetiker

The Bern cantonal police issued a press release warning of a new scam: a citizen from Thörishaus reported that she had received a call from an alleged police officer on Wednesday morning. The call was made to the official Kapo Bern number.

According to the police, an unknown perpetrator claimed to be an employee of the Swiss Cantonal Bank on the landline telephone and claimed that a fraudulent transfer was in progress.

Shortly afterwards, a second unknown person - allegedly a police officer - called the official telephone number of the Kapo Bern switchboard. The woman ended the call and immediately reported it to the police.

In recent weeks, the Bern cantonal police have repeatedly received reports of fraudulent telephone calls - often with the callers pretending to be police officers.