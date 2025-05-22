Beware of a new scamFake Bern police call with official number
Dominik Müller
22.5.2025
On Wednesday morning, an attempted fraudulent telephone call by fake police officers was reported to the Bern cantonal police. The official telephone number of the Bern Cantonal Police was used.
22.05.2025, 11:07
22.05.2025, 11:39
Lea Oetiker
The Bern cantonal police issued a press release warning of a new scam: a citizen from Thörishaus reported that she had received a call from an alleged police officer on Wednesday morning. The call was made to the official Kapo Bern number.
According to the police, an unknown perpetrator claimed to be an employee of the Swiss Cantonal Bank on the landline telephone and claimed that a fraudulent transfer was in progress.
Shortly afterwards, a second unknown person - allegedly a police officer - called the official telephone number of the Kapo Bern switchboard. The woman ended the call and immediately reported it to the police.
In recent weeks, the Bern cantonal police have repeatedly received reports of fraudulent telephone calls - often with the callers pretending to be police officers.
Here's how you can protect yourself:
Be suspicious if strangers try to get you to withdraw cash, make payments and hand over or deposit money, bank cards or valuables.
End such a phone call, hang up the phone and report it to the police.
Do not give passwords, data or details of your financial situation to strangers either on the phone or in person.
Talk to older people around you about this and pass on the warning.