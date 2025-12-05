Sandra Kolly holds the legendary license plate. Motorfahrzeugkontrolle Solothurn

The auction for the coveted Solothurn license plate "SO 1" has been stopped for the time being. After the price jumped from 357,000 to over a million francs within hours, the canton of Solothurn confirmed suspicions of abusive bidding.

The auction of the Solothurn "SO 1" control plate has come to an abrupt end. As the State Chancellery announced on Friday, the current auction will be completely reset. The reason for this is several obviously abusive bids that had been received on the platform since Thursday evening.

Until yesterday afternoon, the bids were still within the expected range. Serious bidders had gradually increased the price to 357,000 francs. Later in the evening, however, the bids came thick and fast - and the amount suddenly shot up to over a million francs. The unusually high price jumps immediately raised doubts about the authenticity of the bids.

The Motor Vehicle Inspectorate then contacted the highest bidders directly. These investigations confirmed the suspicion: several bids were manipulated or simply not meant seriously. The auction will therefore be canceled and restarted at a later date. A date has not yet been set.

Other auctions will continue

In the wake of the incidents, Motor Vehicle Inspection is now examining adjustments to the registration process for future auctions. Criminal proceedings against the suspected abusive bidders are also under discussion. All those affected have been informed personally.

The remaining number plates currently being auctioned are not affected by the measure. The platform remains in operation and bids are still possible.