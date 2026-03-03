The accused pretended to be construction workers. Symbolbild: Keystone

Under the pretext of construction work, two men are said to have deliberately deceived and robbed senior citizens living alone. The Zurich public prosecutor's office has now brought charges.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between June and November 2024, two men allegedly committed a total of 18 burglaries in several cantons, mostly from senior citizens living alone.

The suspects gained access to homes under the pretext of alleged roof damage and stole valuables with a total value of around CHF 300,000.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a 60-month prison sentence and nine years' deportation for one defendant and a 36-month suspended sentence and seven years' deportation for the second. Show more

At the beginning of November 2024, an 84-year-old woman living alone was the victim of a robbery in Greifensee ZH. In mid-April 2025, the Zurich cantonal police finally arrested two German nationals, now aged 39.

In the course of the investigation, the two suspects were charged with further property offenses, as the Zurich public prosecutor's office writes in a press release. Accordingly, the public prosecutor's office has now concluded the criminal proceedings and filed charges with the Meilen district court a few days ago.

According to the indictment, the accused allegedly gained access to private properties in the cantons of Zurich, St. Gallen and Basel-Landschaft in a total of 18 cases between the beginning of June and the beginning of November 2024. The apartments were each located in the vicinity of a construction site.

Looted property worth 300,000 francs

The suspects told the elderly victims, most of whom lived alone, that they had discovered damage to the roofs of the properties in question while working on the neighboring construction site, which could lead to water ingress. They then offered to take a closer look at the damage and repair it.

As soon as the senior citizens had granted them access, they allegedly took advantage of the trust they had gained, deliberately distracted the victims and, in an unobserved moment, stole criminal property with a total value of almost 300,000 francs. One of the suspects is also accused of using violence against the woman in the incident in Greifensee at the beginning of November 2024 in order to obtain valuables from a safe.

The public prosecutor's office is accusing one of the accused of gang and commercial theft as well as robbery and is asking the court for an unconditional prison sentence of 60 months and an expulsion from the country for 9 years. The other defendant is accused of gang and commercial theft and is requesting a partial prison sentence of 36 months and expulsion from the country for 7 years.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.