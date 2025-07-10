Fraudsters are sending letters. (symbolic picture) Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

Criminals are currently sending fake letters in the name of the Ledger company in order to obtain the seed phrase of crypto wallets via QR code. The police warn against this.

Lea Oetiker

Attention, scam: Fraudsters are currently sending fake letters from Ledger by post in order to obtain the seed phrase of crypto wallets via a QR code, as cybercrimepolice.ch warns.

The fraudsters claim that there are new security problems and urge recipients to update their wallet. They want recipients to scan the QR code in the letter with their cell phone.

The front of a fake letter. Screenshot cyberpolice.ch

There is also a threat that if the update is not made promptly, central functions such as transactions, device synchronization or access to certain wallet areas will be restricted. "The immediate completion of the process is presented as a prerequisite for the unrestricted use of the Ledger device and the maintenance of account security," the message continues.

Crypto wallet could be taken over

On the fake website, the cybercriminals attempt to obtain the 24-word recovery phrase (seed phrase) of potential victims. This is requested as part of an alleged security process to supposedly ensure the functionality or security of the ledger wallet.

If victims reveal their recovery passwords, the fraudsters can take over the crypto wallet completely. They can then transfer all the cryptocurrencies stored in it to other accounts.

The back of a fake letter. Screenshot cyberpolice.ch

The police recommend ignoring the letter. Do not scan a QR code or click on links from emails, messages or other websites because they could be fake. Always register via the official website.

If you have nevertheless scanned the QR code or clicked on a link, contact Ledger support immediately using the official contact details. Open your wallet and transfer your balance to a new, secure wallet as quickly as possible. Also call your local cantonal police and file a report.