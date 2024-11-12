The Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne confirmed the argument of the High Court. sda

A pensioner couple in Safenwil were brutally assaulted four years ago. Now the Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the long prison sentences for two of the perpetrators and dismissed their appeal.

Lea Oetiker

It will soon be four years since a pensioner couple from Safenwil were brutally robbed. A fake postman rang the doorbell and two accomplices - one disguised as a jogger - entered the house behind him.

The perpetrators tied the woman's hands and feet and gagged her with tape over her nose and mouth. "The men had knives with them. They tried to remove the ring from her finger. Her finger was broken in the process," the husband told the Zofingen district court last year, as reported by theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper. He goes on to say: "I heard my wife whimpering and screaming all the time."

There was a violent scuffle between the husband and the perpetrators. He was also bound with adhesive tape, gagged and tied to a heating pipe with a cable tie. He could hardly breathe.

Man was lucky enough to loosen the tape

According to the pensioner, he lay almost motionless on the cellar floor for 15 to 30 minutes. The High Court came to the conclusion that the 83-year-old was lucky that he managed to move the adhesive tape slightly.

The robbery lasted around 45 minutes. The perpetrators believed that there was a large sum of money in the house. But the couple knew nothing about it and so the four perpetrators fled with just 500 francs.

Three of the main accused were sentenced to between four years and seven months and five years and one month in prison for "robbery with particular dangerousness". They were also banned from the country for 10 years. The fourth suspect was acquitted.

High court sentenced two of the accused in an appeal trial

The High Court sentenced two of the defendants to an increased prison sentence of nine years and three months and eight years and two and a half months in an appeal trial. They were also banned from the country for 15 years.

The two men challenged their sentence before the Federal Supreme Court and demanded acquittals. They criticized the high court for using unlawful video recordings as evidence. One recording came from a surveillance camera on a neighboring property, another from a petrol station.

However, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed this argument of the High Court. After all, robbery is a serious criminal offense. It also referred to the statement of a confessed perpetrator, which was consistent with the details of the robbery and the statements of the victims.

It also referred to evidence such as cell phone data and the fact that the two men's cell phones were switched off at the time of the crime. The panel of judges in Lausanne therefore dismissed the two men's appeal in its recently published ruling.

The high court's assessment of the evidence was comprehensive and comprehensible. The Federal Supreme Court confirmed the long-term prison sentences of around 9 and 8 years respectively as well as the expulsion from the country of 15 years each.