To prevent foreign investors, the three local communities of Falera, Flims and Laax want to buy the infrastructure of the Weisse Arena.

On Thursday evening, the Graubünden municipality of Falera voted clearly in favor of taking over the infrastructure of the Weisse Arena mountain railroads. The municipality now wants to contribute 10 million francs.

The main aim of the purchase is to prevent foreign investors from taking over the region's important mountain railroads. The company Vail Resorts is said to be interested in buying the Flims Laax Falera ski area - also known as the Weisse Arena. The US ski giant has already bought Crans Montana and Andermatt as well as several winter destinations in Austria.

If the municipalities of Laax (on Friday) and Flims (on Sunday) also agree, the infrastructure of the Weisse Arena is to be sold to a joint finance company of the three municipalities. The mountain railroads would then lease the facilities back.

For Falera, the yes to the purchase means an investment of over 10 million francs. The voters said yes 206 times and no 5 times, making history, said municipal president Norbert Good (non-party). He also expressed his thanks for the record turnout at the meeting. 221 voters queued outside the restaurant, more than ever before.