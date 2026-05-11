Cleaning, washing, cooking and looking after children almost around the clock: Serbian women are said to have been exploited as cleaners in the Bernese Oberland. (symbolic image) Keystone

Women are said to have been exploited for years in the vacation region of Gstaad. Now a Serbian trio is on trial in Thun for human trafficking.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Three family members from Serbia are on trial in Gstaad, accused of human trafficking and exploitation.

They are alleged to have lured around 40 women to Switzerland and used them as cleaning staff.

According to the indictment, the women were forced to work under poor conditions for up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

Those who resisted were threatened and put under pressure, according to the public prosecutor's office. The trial, which lasted several days, is taking place in Thun and a verdict is expected in mid-June. Show more

A Serbian couple and their daughter are alleged to have exploited women as cleaners in the upmarket holiday region of Gstaad BE for years. Since Monday, the trio has been on trial before the regional court of first instance in Thun. Among other things, they are accused of human trafficking.

The vacation region around Gstaad in the Bernese Oberland is considered a hotspot for the rich and famous. But behind the chalet and hotel façades, where the jet set have a good time, a business with cheap domestic workers is festering.

A major case came to light in 2019, with the three defendants at the center. According to the public prosecutor, they allegedly lured around 40 Serbian women to Switzerland, where they then had to work seven days a week and often up to 16 hours a day in the household.

According to the indictment, the food was meagre, the accommodation precarious and the promised wage of 1,500 francs far too little. The women's freedom of movement was restricted. Anyone who rebelled was systematically put under pressure and threatened. The trial in Thun is scheduled to last several days and the verdict will be handed down in mid-June.