The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the deaths of the dogs on suspicion of poisoning. Symbolbild: Keystone

Eleven dogs die in one night at a boarding kennel in the canton of Zurich. The incident raises many questions - and brings back dark memories of an earlier crime on the same farm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the night of October 24, eleven dogs died in unexplained circumstances at a boarding kennel in Uster.

The owner of the boarding kennel and the dog owners are deeply shocked.

The farm was already the scene of a homicide in 2023. Show more

A tragedy has occurred at a boarding kennel in the Uster region: Eleven dogs died in the night of October 24 under as yet unexplained circumstances, the Zurich cantonal police announced on Monday. The investigation centers on the suspicion of poisoning.

For the owners concerned, the shock is profound: "My wife was abroad, she collapsed when she found out about the death of our dog", one owner was quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The owner of the boarding kennel, who found the animals dead in the morning, is also stunned: "We have no explanation. It's terrible for all of us."

The operator immediately informed the owners and called in the authorities. The first measure now planned is a surveillance system with cameras.

Yard was already a crime scene once

The kennel has been open since 2018 and will remain closed for the time being. "Apart from emergencies, we are not currently taking in any animals," the owner told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The dogs had been accommodated in the same house where her family lived - which makes the shock all the greater.

What is explosive is that a homicide had already occurred on the same farm in 2023. Back then, the owner killed his uncle after a dispute over a fence and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in September. It remains to be seen whether the two incidents are connected. The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are still investigating.