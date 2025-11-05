A tragedy has occurred at a boarding kennel in the Uster region: Eleven dogs died in the night of October 24 under as yet unexplained circumstances, the Zurich cantonal police announced on Monday. The investigation centers on the suspicion of poisoning.
For the owners concerned, the shock is profound: "My wife was abroad, she collapsed when she found out about the death of our dog", one owner was quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The owner of the boarding kennel, who found the animals dead in the morning, is also stunned: "We have no explanation. It's terrible for all of us."
The operator immediately informed the owners and called in the authorities. The first measure now planned is a surveillance system with cameras.
Yard was already a crime scene once
The kennel has been open since 2018 and will remain closed for the time being. "Apart from emergencies, we are not currently taking in any animals," the owner told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The dogs had been accommodated in the same house where her family lived - which makes the shock all the greater.
What is explosive is that a homicide had already occurred on the same farm in 2023. Back then, the owner killed his uncle after a dispute over a fence and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in September. It remains to be seen whether the two incidents are connected. The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are still investigating.