Serbian women exploited as cheap cleaning staff: the Regional Court in Thun handed down convictions for human trafficking on Tuesday. Keystone

The Thun Regional Court has convicted a family from Serbia of human trafficking and other offenses. The defendants are alleged to have exploited women from their home country as cleaning staff in the Bernese Oberland.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Thun Regional Court has found the mother, father, and daughter guilty of human trafficking and other offenses.

The family is alleged to have exploited Serbian women in Gstaad as cleaning staff.

The main defendant received a six-year prison sentence and an 11-year ban on entering the country. Show more

On Tuesday, the Thun Regional Court of First Instance convicted a family from Serbia of human trafficking in the Bernese Oberland. The mother, father, and daughter were accused of exploiting Serbian women in Gstaad as cleaning staff.

The indictment had named around 40 alleged victims. The court did not find the most serious charge of human trafficking to have been established in all cases, but it did so in several instances. In the case of the accused mother, the court listed over a dozen affected women.

In connection with the illegal employment of the cleaning women, the trio was found guilty of numerous other offenses, such as usury and violations of the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act.

Mother sentenced to six years in prison

The court concluded that the family had not recruited and employed all the Serbian women in the same manner. The court therefore considered each case individually. Some charges were also time-barred.

The court viewed the mother as the principal offender. The daughter had acted partly in concert with her mother and partly employed women on her own. The man had supported both of them, particularly the mother. However, according to the court, he did not play a leading role.

The court sentenced the mother to six years in prison, a suspended fine of 123 daily rates at 30 francs each, and a fine of 500 francs. The court also imposed an 11-year ban on entering the country.

The court sentenced the father to a partially suspended prison term of two years and four months, 18 months of which are suspended. He also received a suspended fine of 137 daily rates of 30 francs. The ban on entering the country was set at eight years.

The court sentenced the daughter to a prison term of three years and nine months. In addition, she received a suspended fine of 180 daily rates of 30 francs and a fine of 400 francs.