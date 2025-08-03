A picture shows the burnt-out car. Screenshot TV / RAI News

A family from Switzerland is involved in a serious accident on their way to their summer vacation. One woman dies, several relatives are injured - the car burns out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family from Switzerland is involved in a serious traffic accident near the Italian-Slovenian border, killing one woman.

After the collision, their vehicle caught fire; the other family members were injured and taken to Italian hospitals.

The accident occurred on Slovenian soil, but the cars were thrown into Italy by the force of the impact - both countries are investigating. Show more

A family of Serbian origin living in Switzerland was the victim of a traffic accident on the way to their vacation. After a collision with another vehicle on the highway near the Italian-Slovenian border, their car caught fire. One woman was killed.

The injured passengers were taken to Italian hospitals between Udine and Gorizia, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Sunday.

The collision, the cause of which was not yet known on Sunday, took place on Slovenian soil, according to the report. However, the cars were thrown to the other side of the border by the force of the collision.

The injured were treated by Italian rescue workers. The authorities of both countries launched an investigation.