A risky overtaking maneuver led to a violent head-on crash in Merenschwand on Saturday evening. A family with two children was taken to hospital with injuries - the person who caused the accident was unhurt.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two cars collided head-on near Merenschwand on Saturday evening because a 33-year-old driver failed to see oncoming traffic when overtaking.

A family of four was taken to hospital for a check-up and several people sustained minor injuries.

The police revoked the driver's license of the person responsible for the accident and the road remained closed for over two hours. Show more

Four people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Merenschwand AG on Saturday evening. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a head-on collision occurred on Muristrasse after a driver failed to see oncoming traffic while overtaking.

The 33-year-old driver was traveling from Auw in the direction of Muri when he tried to overtake a car in front of him out of town. In doing so, he overlooked the oncoming Daewoo of a 38-year-old father who was traveling with his wife and two children aged eight and three. The vehicles collided head-on.

The impact was violent: the VW of the person responsible for the accident was thrown into the grassland, the Daewoo was left badly damaged on the road. The father of the family and his relatives were taken to hospital for a check-up. According to the police, several people sustained minor injuries. The 33-year-old was uninjured.

Both cars were totaled. The police immediately confiscated the driver's license of the person responsible for the accident. The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated. Muristrasse was closed for over two hours because of the accident. It was reopened to traffic shortly after 8 pm.