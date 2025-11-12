The baby died during the second anesthetic. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

In central Switzerland, a dramatic operation on a baby just a few weeks old is at the center of an upcoming criminal trial. Three hospital doctors are said to have performed a non-urgent operation despite clear warning signs - the child did not survive the procedure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The public prosecutor's office is accusing three doctors of subjecting a newborn baby to an unnecessary anaesthetic procedure despite the known risks.

After an initial circulatory collapse, the anesthesia was induced again according to the indictment - shortly afterwards the baby died.

The investigators are demanding partial prison sentences of three years and fines; the defendants deny all charges. Show more

This was the first day of the trial The trial into the death of a baby in a regional children's hospital came to a surprisingly early interruption in the late afternoon. The trial will continue on Wednesday morning at 9 am. Prior to this, the prosecution, the lawyer for the victim's family and the defense had engaged in an intense exchange of blows. The prosecution is requesting a partially conditional prison sentence of three years for all three doctors involved, six months of which are unconditional. The accusation is that the operation was continued after an initial resuscitation and was "medically unjustifiable". The lawyer for the victim's family spoke of a "serious breach of medical care" and an "unnecessary risk" that ultimately led to the baby's death. The anaesthetist's defence, on the other hand, demanded an acquittal - their client had acted in a "standardized and guideline-compliant" manner without any indication of a genetic disease. In addition, the outcome was "very likely to be fatal later on". An anesthesia expert consulted nevertheless criticized the procedure in the operating room. He would have transferred the child to the intensive care unit after resuscitation, stabilized him and postponed the operation. It remains to be seen when a verdict will be reached.

Trial interrupted The trial is interrupted surprisingly early. It will continue tomorrow at 9 am.

4.31 p.m. "There is no reason to destroy his life" "The fact that a different course of action would have been chosen in hindsight is irrelevant," the lawyer continues. However, what was known at the time of the baby's death was decisive in the assessment. The persuasive power of the Institute of Forensic Medicine was not given and was even "shaken", the lawyer continued. It had "clear weaknesses", the anaesthetist's lawyer picked apart the IRM report. "My client stands by his responsibility. He has never tried to shift the blame. His behavior speaks not only for his honesty, but also for his integrity. The anaesthetist had thought about quitting his job, the lawyer continues. "These are not just empty words. They were serious thoughts". The allegation that he had accepted death had hit the anaesthetist hard. "There is no reason to destroy his life now"

16:22 "The outcome would have been the same" The case is not only medically complicated for laypeople. The pleadings are peppered with legal subtleties. For example, the lawyer argues that in the absence of a proven breach of duty of care and lack of causality, no guilty verdict can be reached on this point. "The anaesthetist's actions would not have changed", his lawyer explains. "I'm sorry to say that the outcome would have been the same sooner or later."

16:06 "Would also have been fatal later" "What would have been the alternative scenario?" asks the lawyer. The Institute of Forensic Medicine is making it too easy for itself when it says that the death could have been prevented by postponing the operation. "The operation would very likely have been fatal even at a later date," the lawyer is convinced.

3.50 p.m. "Photos were not necessary" "If the anaesthetist had been aware of a possible WBS disease, he would not have induced the anaesthetic," says the lawyer. "The photos from this morning caused an emotional-suggestive effect. That was not necessary. It would have been possible to argue without photos," says the lawyer. "It's impossible to draw conclusions about illnesses from photos," he says with conviction. Otherwise, the defense lawyer repeats some of the arguments that the anesthetist had already put forward in his statement that morning. The anaesthesia procedure was standardized and chosen according to the literature. The advantages and disadvantages of the possible induction of anesthesia had already been sufficiently explained. In addition, the anesthetist had explained why he considered a second anesthetic to be the only option. The anaesthetic used was one of those with the lowest risk of an allergic reaction.

15:47 Had no information about WBS disease "The smaller the child, the quicker the operations should be planned", one of the experts explained, the lawyer continued. Operations should have been carried out within weeks to months. "As a layman, nobody can tell me that we should have waited months." The Institute of Forensic Medicine had stated that it assumed a non-natural death. However, the Institute contradicted itself in its statements. And the various expert reports would also not provide a clear conclusion. The lawyer went on to say that it could not be said beyond doubt that the anaesthetic had led to death, as this was stated in several expert reports. "The suspicion of WBS was recorded in one of 54 notes," says the lawyer. The anaesthetist had read the electronic patient file, as is always the case. "There was no information there about a possible genetic disease - and he cannot be expected to know and read all dossiers, including notes, for every patient."

3.39 pm Now the anesthesiologist's lawyer speaks The plea of the anaesthetist's lawyer now begins. He requests a full acquittal. This is indispensable. The anaesthetist had made extensive statements. "We are dealing with a person of integrity who conscientiously pursues his profession," says the lawyer about his client. "No responsible doctor accepts the death of his patient." The WBS disease did not receive any in-depth attention. The suspicion of a genetic disease was not investigated in depth. "The parents did not want an in-depth investigation at the time, which is why they only wanted a consultation with a geneticist after the operation," says the lawyer. This was not about apportioning blame. However, he wanted to point out that no diagnosis had been made, only suspicions. "There is no way around it".

3.23 pm "I don't understand why they went ahead with the operation" "In my opinion, the risk can never be higher than 10 minutes after an initial anaesthetic with resuscitation consequences," the lawyer continues. He does not understand how the conclusion can be drawn that the risk may have been even higher at a later point in time. A stop was absolutely imperative, the lawyer continues. The circulatory instability after the first anaesthetic was alarm signal enough. To make matters worse, the doctors had not dealt with Williams-Beuren syndrome. It would be obvious to any medical layperson that resuscitation is very stressful for the person. This is also the case for adults - and even more so for babies. "That's why I don't understand why they went ahead with the operation." Without further surgery, the baby would certainly have survived the day, the lawyer is convinced. That is why the doctors should also be sentenced. He demands an "appropriate sentence". The court must decide whether the contingent intent was also fulfilled.

3.15 p.m. "Unnecessary risk" "We don't have a man weighing 80 kilograms here who is being subjected to this stress again just 12 minutes after the first anaesthetic," the family's lawyer continues. This is still a baby. One of the counter-experts simply ignored facts and did not even mention the first anaesthetic. "This child obviously could not tolerate the anaesthetic," he says, referring to the necessary resuscitation. Now the lawyer tears apart the main points of the defense. For example, the child's circulatory system was stable, "but that doesn't mean it would have stayed that way". No one could know for sure whether the circulation would remain stable, especially because resuscitation had had to be carried out shortly beforehand. The point that the second instability only occurred after 20 minutes does not hold water either, says the lawyer. "I don't understand how this unnecessary risk was taken under these circumstances." The management was "completely inadequate". There is repeated talk of an "experienced team". "But none of the doctors had in-depth knowledge of Williams-Beuren syndrome," says the lawyer. However, the doctors could have acquired the relevant knowledge - if they had given themselves the time.

3.12 p.m. "We laypeople saw that something was wrong" "If they had known about it, the parents would almost certainly have demanded that all risks be clarified first," says the lawyer. However, the parents had not been adequately informed by the doctors. The defense's objection that the doctors were unaware of Williams-Beuren syndrome does not hold water. "Even we laypeople saw from the photos today that something was wrong here." The defendants had therefore not fulfilled their medical duty of care. The Institute of Forensic Medicine had clearly established that it would not have been reasonable to put the child under anaesthetic a second time. "Today, the expert no longer wanted to say that. I have the impression that he got a bit cold feet - something like that always makes me suspicious," says the lawyer.

3.06 pm "All the alarm lights should have gone on" "It is part of medical care to clarify all sources of danger," the family's lawyer continues. The doctors would have had enough time to do this, after all, it was not an urgent operation. It may be that the doctors were not aware of the rare Williams-Beuren syndrome. "But then they have to do their research," says the lawyer - it's no different in the justice system. "If the team members had dealt with the suspicion and the consequences of WBS, all the alarm lights should have gone on after the first resuscitation at the latest," he continues.

3 p.m. Operation not medically justifiable "In medicine, you don't work with certainties, but with probabilities. Medicine is not an exact science," the lawyer continues. "It's almost always risk assessments." However, according to the lawyer, the child died because it had been operated on. If there had been no surgery, the child would not have died. "Was the medical care provided with the necessary care?" asks the lawyer and provides the answer himself: "No!" According to the forensic medical report, the operation was not medically justifiable. "Children are usually operated on if they weigh 5 kilos or more," the lawyer continues. This causes laughter and head shaking in the courtroom - there are also some doctors and hospital staff in the audience.

2.50 p.m. "No diagnosis is needed" The child only weighed around 3.5 kilograms at the time of the operation. There had already been a suspicion of a disease prenatally. There were several references in the files to a suspected illness. "It doesn't need a diagnosis, it just needs a suspicion to lead the doctors down the right path," he continues. The baby was only nine weeks old when the operation was carried out, the lawyer continues. He also asks who was to blame. "It was said everywhere that the decision to continue was a collective one - today the anaesthetist says it was his decision alone."

2.40 pm "Highly careless work" The plea from the family's lawyer continues. He speaks of a "serious breach of medical care" and that the work was "highly careless". The lawyer is convinced that the child's death could have been prevented "with a probability bordering on certainty". Contrary to the doctors' account, the case was relatively simple. "If the doctors had given themselves more time to wait for the genetic test, they could have prepared themselves better," he says. "Then we wouldn't be here today." The doctors should have given the child time to recover from the operation and resuscitation. "I can't understand why the doctors carried out this operation and simply ignored the risks," the family's lawyer continues.

2.36 p.m. Public prosecutor wants to go below minimum sentence The fact that the baby could have died even if the operation had been postponed is pure speculation, says the public prosecutor. But the fact is that not all precautions for a clean operation and anaesthesia were taken, she continues. "The risk could certainly have been minimized by proper preparation." The prosecutor is requesting three years' imprisonment for all three defendants, six months of which must be served, as well as fines and a fine. For respectable reasons, however, they did not request the minimum sentence of five years, but deviated downwards. "The baby's death could have been avoided if the correct action had been taken," she concludes.

2.31 p.m. "Preparation is the same as for healthy babies" "It is incomprehensible that the pediatric surgeon did not read through the files in more detail based on the evidence," says the public prosecutor. If you enter the abnormal physical characteristics into ChatGPT, there is a direct indication of a genetic disease. "It was therefore obvious that something was wrong with the baby," says the public prosecutor. A patient with Williams-Beuren syndrome must be monitored at all times and may only be sedated under special supervision - this information can be found quickly on specialist portals, says the public prosecutor. Because the file repeatedly referred to a possible genetic disease, the risks of anesthesia should have been clarified in depth, says the prosecutor. "But no special measures were taken here. The preparation for the operation was exactly the same as for healthy babies."

2.24 p.m. Several entries should point to genetic disease "Today is about responsibility," the prosecutor opens her plea. She recapitulates the events once again. "The question is who can be held responsible." Opinions differ widely on these points. The defense argued that there was only one suspicion of the Williams-Beuren symptom in the files. But that is not true, says the prosecutor. She says that there are several entries in the medical records that suggest a genetic disease. For example, there were entries stating that a genetic examination was to be carried out because physical abnormalities had been detected in the baby. In the file, the suspicion of a genetic disease was also listed under diagnoses. According to the public prosecutor, ambiguous clinical pictures must be clarified by the doctors.

2.19 p.m. Trial continues The trial continues. The public prosecutor will now make her plea.

12.57 p.m. "This is a tragedy - I am so sorry" Now the pediatric surgeon reads out her statement. She also does not want to answer any further questions. She explains how exactly she got to know the parents and the baby. The surgeon then examined the baby and found no clear evidence of a hernia. According to the parents, genetic testing was recommended, but they were reluctant, the pediatric surgeon continues. A few months later, it was clear that the child had an inguinal hernia. "I had no doubts about this." An inguinal hernia is an urgent reason for surgery in babies. Injuries could have formed that could no longer heal. The baby had been examined again two days before the operation, with no indication of any deterioration. She herself had been undergoing another operation at the time of the induction of anesthesia and had been called in when the first cardiac arrest occurred. The examination had not revealed any changes compared to the examination two days earlier. She then went to another operation until she was called in again when the resuscitation measures were initiated for the second time. "His death hit me hard," says the surgeon tearfully. "It's the worst thing you can experience. It's a tragedy and I'm very sorry. But I didn't do anything wrong" That concludes the evidence. There is a break for lunch, and it resumes at 2.15 pm.

12.53 p.m. "It's the worst thing that can happen" The cardiologist at the time now speaks and reads out his statement. "When you look at the faces of the parents sitting at the bedside of the deceased patient, it's the worst thing that can happen to us," he says. "I still feel infinite sorrow. But these are doctors who are among the best in their profession - not criminals or bunglers. It is a unique event in my decades-long career and plunged me into a deep crisis"

12.50 p.m. "I would do exactly the same thing again" "Would I do anything differently today? Yes, we are doctors," explains the anesthetist. "We look for findings and explain them afterwards. But we didn't have a chance back then, we couldn't explain why the baby had died. I wish I had known about it back then. That way I could have explained more to the parents. Despite the criminal proceedings, it is the parents' right that we could have explained our situation to them." "Would I do anything differently medically? There is a simple and a difficult answer. The simple answer is: Yes, just don't start the second intubation. The difficult answer is: What would have happened later? Perhaps the child would have collapsed and we would have had to intervene in an emergency during the night - without specialists. I was responsible for the child and the intubation. That's why I would have done exactly the same thing again."

12.38 p.m. Now the anesthetist speaks First, the head anesthesiologist who was present during the momentous operation is questioned. "If you read the indictment, you could assume that we simply tried again after the first failed sedation. But that's clearly not the case," says the anesthetist. Several pre-existing conditions had already been identified. However, he was not aware of the WBS. After the failed anaesthetic and the resuscitation measures, they had considered transferring the child to the intensive care unit. However, this was not justifiable because the child had torn out the intravenous line. A further cardiological examination was carried out, which found that the child's condition was stable. It was the best possible time to continue with the operation. The findings and diagnoses were good, the cardiologist was on call and there was an experienced team on site. "It was in the patient's best interests to continue the operation," says the anesthetist. It was not until 24 minutes after the patient was intubated again that another circulatory instability occurred - this time with fatal consequences. The alternative scenarios, such as a transfer to the intensive care units without intravenous access, would also have posed risks.

12.30 p.m. The questioning of the accused continues The questioning of the defendants now continues. As already announced, they are exercising their right to refuse to testify in whole or in part. However, they want to make a statement together with their lawyers. The court will nevertheless conduct the questioning, and at the end each defendant can decide for himself which questions he answers.

12.28 p.m. "Cannot defend the decision 100 percent" The expert is asked whether he thinks the doctors' approach is comprehensible - after all, they don't have the same knowledge of WBS. "That's difficult. In the end, it's an individual decision. You have the child on the operating table, the doctors have given it some thought, but in the final analysis, I'm missing a few steps, but perhaps I'm also branded by my experience. Certain steps are understandable to a certain extent. My individual decision would have been different. I can't justify the decision one hundred percent." This concludes the questioning of the anaesthetist.

12.15 p.m. "Would not have given the child a second anaesthetic" The expert denies that the risk of death is always the same regardless of the anesthetic procedure. There are indeed strategies to significantly reduce the risk, he says. The expert is now asked how he himself would have reacted. "They are three experienced colleagues. They did everything they could and, according to the files, reacted quickly to prevent circulatory compromise after the first anaesthetic and to revive the child. However, I for one would not have given the child a second anesthetic. I would have said that this child would go to an intensive care unit, be monitored and stabilized first and then operated on a day or two later. Even if that means stress for the parents at first, because you come out with an unoperated child." In the meantime, there would hardly have been any new diagnoses, confirms the expert witness. But during this time, the files could have been looked at again and the situation could have been reassessed. After such an incident, the child would first have to be stabilized - unless it was a matter of life and death.

12.04 p.m. Would a different anesthetic have saved the baby's life? "We always try to get the children to at least 5 kilos before an operation. That makes the whole anesthesia much easier," says the expert. As a reminder, the baby was significantly lighter at the time. "A certain amount of preparation helps us to treat patients with Williams-Beuren syndrome specifically." For example, a different method of anaesthesia could have been chosen or a different center could have been selected, which could have ensured that the cardiovascular system was maintained with machines, for example. The experts for specific diseases are well networked with each other. They always try to gather the best possible information on specific diseases. He himself receives an inquiry about Williams-Beuren syndrome about once a week, "also from dentists, for example, who have to administer sedation and are trying to get a recommendation."

11.57 a.m. "Individual risk assessment" He personally does not share the doctors' approach, the expert continues. "But it is always an individual risk assessment carried out by three very experienced colleagues." He personally did not have the impression that the surgical treatment of the hernia was as urgent as the cardiovascular risks of the baby. He also did not share the opinion of the counter-expert opinion that anesthesia only had a marginal effect on the child's cardiovascular system. There are drugs that would bring about a more stable situation, says the expert. However, these would have to be administered intravenously.

11.50 a.m. "Critical view" of the doctors' approach "For my part, I try to avoid all medications that could have any negative effect on such a patient," the expert continues. For example, there would also have been the option of administering the anaesthetic intravenously instead of inhaling it. "During the first induction, I can still understand the inhalation. But to do it a second time after the events (resuscitation, note) - I have a critical view of that," the expert continues. It is documented that the child was in a stable general condition. The intravenous access had been removed, the specialist continued. But, the expert continues, "I'm taking the medication again that I had problems with the first time. Difficult. Personally, I would have looked for a venous access and not have inhaled again."

11.44 a.m. "Fateful and unpredictable" In the event of an operation, the anesthetists, cardiologists and pediatric surgeons would examine the child beforehand, the expert continues. There are few patients with Williams-Beuren syndrome. "If you have such suspicions, I think you should sit down together and discuss it," the doctor continues. The pathology would have persisted, the expert explains. "The question is always what could have been done. But whether it (the medical intervention, editor's note) is carried out today or tomorrow is irrelevant." If Williams-Beuren syndrome is known, preventative measures can be taken or the operation can be postponed for further clarification, the doctor continues. Based on the course of events, he assumes that the death was a combination of various things, not just the medication. "It was fateful and unforeseeable." The drug was probably not solely responsible for the child's death. After all, several minutes had passed between the administration of the medication and the allergic reaction.

11.36 a.m. "Suspicion lamp lights up early" The speaker confronts the expert witness with contradictions from the various expert reports. One of them states that the diagnosis of Williams-Beuren syndrome was only a suspicion, but nothing more. "There are a huge number of syndromic diseases. As I work at the center of the syndrome, the suspicion light naturally goes on relatively early for me. The alarm goes off earlier," says the expert.

11.28 a.m. High level of syndrome expertise The anesthesia expert does not work at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. However, he has a high level of expertise in Williams-Beuren syndrome and was therefore consulted, he explains.

11.26 a.m. Trial continues The trial continues. The defense attorney wants to know how it came about that the forensic pathologist gave the presentation. She was invited by the court as an expert witness, she replies. The trial continues with the expert witness for anesthesia.

10.56 a.m. Could the syndrome have been overlooked? The court president wants to know from the forensic pathologist whether she has ever come into contact with Williams-Beuren syndrome before. To put it in context: it is a very rare genetic disorder. The doctor says that she was aware of it, but only looked into it in detail during this autopsy. The baby's medical records were very detailed. The suspicion of the syndrome was only mentioned in passing, the judge wants to know whether it could have been overlooked. The forensic pathologist is unable to answer this question. The trial is now interrupted for a break.

10.52 a.m. Syndrome findings only after death Certain findings, including Williams-Beuren syndrome, were only discovered post-mortem, i.e. after the baby's death, says the judge. The forensic pathologist confirms this. However, Williams-Beuren syndrome had already been suspected in the medical records. Therefore, according to the forensic pathologist, even after the investigations had been completed, the question arose as to whether the mere suspicion should not have been taken into account in the treatment.

10.38 a.m. What would a termination have changed? After the first phase of circulatory instability with subsequent resuscitation, the operation was carried out without further clarification, the forensic doctors write in their report. According to the files, however, clarifications had already been carried out in the meantime. The doctor refers to the anesthesia expert, who is to be questioned below. The judge wants to know from the forensic pathologist whether stopping the operation and further investigations would have changed anything. The doctor does not want to comment on this - according to the doctor, it is not possible to speculate on such treatments. It was not known what clarifications had actually been made.

10.37 a.m. Counter-opinions become an issue Now it's all about the counter-opinions. One of the reports states that there is insufficient evidence of an allergic reaction. In response, the forensic pathologist says that, based on the evidence she has just presented, it is most likely that such a reaction can be assumed. The counter-expert opinion also states that there are numerous syndromic diseases in children. It was therefore not easy to draw conclusions about the William-Beuren disease. According to the forensic pathologist, children with possible diseases are seen again and again in forensic medicine. They then search the literature for possible coherences. All abnormalities in the heart known to her led to an increased risk during anaesthesia, the forensic pathologist continues.

10.33 a.m. Cause of death clear according to forensic pathologist The drop in blood pressure had led to a reduced supply to the heart. A drug had also led to a reaction. This combination led to the baby's death in an already reduced cardiovascular capacity. For the forensic pathologist, the main cause was an allergic reaction. No evidence had been found that the drug had been administered beforehand.

10.32 a.m. Anesthesia was risky As the baby suffered from Williams-Beuren syndrome, the anesthesia was risky, the doctor explained. Due to the syndrome, the heart needs more strength to pump the blood through the body. This could lead to reduced blood flow. This is the case with anesthesia, for example.

10.25 a.m. Various examinations without findings Various tests had been carried out, for example for bacteria or viruses. However, no findings were made that could indicate a possible cause of death, says the forensic pathologist. In addition, massively increased levels of messenger substances were found - another indication that an allergic reaction had occurred.

10.21 a.m. "Allergy cells" found in the baby According to the forensic pathologist, cells were found in the baby's larynx that did not belong there - so-called mast cells. These would occur in an allergic reaction. In addition, fluids and other mast cells were found in the groin and lung area. These are also indications of allergic reactions.

10.15 a.m. Father fights back tears The internal findings are now also presented. Abnormalities were found in the heart, and a constriction was also found in the thoracic aorta. The forensic pathologist presents her findings with photos. It is a difficult sight for the baby's father, who is also present. He is visibly fighting back tears.

10.11 a.m. External assessment carried out First of all, an external assessment was carried out. The baby was small and light compared to other children, and the skin was rather flabby. In addition, 13 instead of 12 pairs of ribs were found. These were indications of syndromic diseases. As a reminder, the newborn was born with indications of a possible genetic Williams-Beuren syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

10.08 a.m. Forensic pathologist explains cardiovascular failure According to the autopsy report, the baby died of acute cardiovascular failure, facilitated by the underlying disease and the medication administered. The forensic pathologist now explains how she came to this conclusion. The forensic pathologist warns that the facts of the case are complex and not easy for laypeople to understand.

10 a.m. Questioning begins Now the questioning begins. First, the forensic pathologist who prepared the forensic medical report is questioned. The speaker asks for indulgence if questions are worded incorrectly from a medical point of view - the aim is to find out as simply as possible what exactly happened in November 2021.

9.51 a.m. Defense motion rejected The court rejects the defense's motion to exclude. The two expert witnesses are admitted. It is a complex expert opinion, which also contains terms that are not familiar to lawyers. It was a matter of explaining the expert opinion and clarifying any contradictions. This was also in the interests of the accused. The experts to be consulted had also received all expert reports, including those of the opposing party, the President went on to explain. All expert reports would also be included in the files. "It would have been up to the defense to file a motion to question the opposing experts. This did not happen," said the court president.

9.38 a.m. Lawyer also applies for dismissal The family's lawyer also applies for the case to be dismissed. He is astonished that these motions are only filed months later. After all, the request for questioning had been known for a long time. The fact that the application is only being made today probably has a tactical background. The court withdraws to make a decision. Will the experts be allowed to testify or not?

9.37 a.m. Public prosecutor wants to reject the motion The public prosecutor asks the court to reject the application. It is essential to conduct the questioning again in order to gather evidence.

9.33 a.m. Expert witness is said to be biased The experts to be questioned have no knowledge of the other eights and expert opinions, the cardiologist's defense lawyer continues. "The two experts have already made statements to the detriment of the accused. If they are questioned again today, they will argue along the lines of their expert opinion. That contradicts fairness," the lawyer continued. The expert witness is biased in favor of the public prosecutor. The senior physician's lawyer refrains from making his own presentation, but fully supports the motions.

9:24 p.m. Defense wants to exclude expert witness The anesthesiologist's defense counsel files a motion not to question the expert witness. The experts had prepared an expert opinion, he said, and that said it all. "I'm afraid that we'll end up running into a forensic show when I see what's being set up here," says the lawyer, pointing to the monitor that has been set up. The cardiologist's defense lawyer also does not want to question the experts. He makes practically the same request. The court lacks the medical expertise to judge which of the available expert opinions now prevails. "The criminal court cannot make a medical assessment of the available expert reports by questioning the experts," the lawyer continues. If it did, the authors of all four expert reports would have to be questioned. This is the only way to make an overall assessment.

9.19 a.m. Doctors want to partially refuse to testify The doctors will not answer the questions during questioning and will exercise their right to refuse to testify. The defense lawyers have informed the court of this. They have also not yet given evidence to the public prosecutor. However, there will be a statement from the defendants, the court president announced.

9.16 a.m. Long trial The judge now explains the course of the trial. The trial has been extended from 1 to 1.5 days. The pleadings are expected to last around 4 hours in total, plus various questioning and a legal opinion. "I hope we make it through," says the court president.

9.08 a.m. The trial begins The court president opens the trial. The courtroom is filled to capacity.

8.55 a.m. Trial begins at 9 a.m. The trial begins at 9 am. There is a large crowd, the courtroom is well filled. Show more

A case that is likely to generate discussion far beyond the region: The public prosecutor's office of Central Switzerland is bringing charges against three senior doctors at a regional children's hospital.

According to the indictment, the case began in late summer 2021: the newborn was born with indications of a possible genetic Williams-Beuren syndrome, including documented abnormalities in the heart. Although the findings are not considered acutely life-threatening at this point, the treating cardiologist does not plan further examinations until several months later.

In the fall, a groin operation was finally scheduled at the children's hospital - an operation that was neither time-critical nor medically urgent, according to the public prosecutor's office. The operation is prepared in several informative discussions; the team assumes that the correction can be carried out promptly. Two days before the operation, the cardiology department examined the baby again and classified his condition as stable, after which the operation was approved.

Doctors put the child under anesthesia twice

During the first induction of inhaled anesthesia, the infant reacted extremely sensitively, according to the indictment. Within a few seconds, the blood pressure drops and the cardiovascular system collapses. The surgical team immediately initiates resuscitation measures - with success. After resuscitation, the child stabilizes. An immediate cardiac ultrasound shows no acute change in the cardiac situation.

Despite this first incident - and despite the already known suspicion of a syndrome that makes anesthesia particularly risky from a medical point of view - the three doctors responsible decided a short time later to continue the procedure anyway, according to the public prosecutor's office. The indictment states that the team again administered inhaled anesthesia "at a short time interval" without considering additional clarifications or alternative procedures.

Again, severe circulatory problems occur. The prosecution speaks of "massive hemodynamic instabilities", which the baby does not survive this time. According to the autopsy report, it died of acute cardiovascular failure, facilitated by the underlying disease and the medication administered.

According to the indictment filed, the three doctors had inadequately assessed the specific risks of the suspected syndrome and had not fully informed the parents about the potentially life-threatening anesthesia. In addition, the intervention was not medically urgent.

Prison sentence requested

In the opinion of the public prosecutor's office, the decision to go under anesthesia again in exactly the same way after the successful resuscitation - and without any additional clarifications - is particularly serious. The autopsy report states that the baby died of cardiovascular failure in conjunction with the underlying illness and the medication used. From this, the public prosecutor's office derives the accusation of involuntary manslaughter. There is also the possibility of involuntary manslaughter.

For all three defendants, the prosecution is requesting three years' imprisonment, six months of which must be served, plus fines and a fine.

The trial will take place on Wednesday at the Lucerne Criminal Court. The presumption of innocence applies to those involved.