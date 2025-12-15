The famous Mang-Klinik Swiss im Neuseeland in the municipality of Rorschacherberg SG is to be demolished. Google Maps

A former cosmetic surgery hotspot in Rorschacherberg SG is about to be demolished: An exclusive detached house is to be built on the site of the former Mang Clinic - with a view of Lake Constance and within sight of a planned lakeside path.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Werner Mang's former beauty clinic in Rorschacherberg is to be demolished just 16 years after it opened and replaced by a luxurious detached house.

According to the project management, a conversion is not sensible due to the clinic structure, but parts are to be reused and sustainability and architectural consideration are to be emphasized.

The new building is being constructed independently of the planned lakeside path, which could be built in the immediate vicinity and was already politically controversial in 2019. Show more

What would be a dream house for others is apparently only an interim solution for the new owner: the former beauty clinic of well-known surgeon Werner Mang in Rorschacherberg SG is being demolished - after just 16 years, as the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper writes. Instead, a luxurious detached house is to be built on the 2815 square meter plot overlooking Lake Constance.

Opened in 2009, the clinic with its striking red mansard roof was once part of Mang's beauty empire, which still extends from Lindau today. However, Mang sold his properties in Rorschach New Zealand back in 2019 - including a stately art nouveau villa with its own helipad, wine cellar, whirlpool and 250-metre-long lakeshore. The clinic's new owner: entrepreneur Claude Stadler.

Werner Lothar Mang is one of the best-known cosmetic surgeons in the German-speaking world - and far beyond. Born in Germany, he is a specialist in ear, nose and throat medicine, but specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery. Bodenseeklinik

Now the former clinic building is to make way. A corresponding planning application has been on public display at the municipality since December 5. The plans: demolition of the clinic, construction of a new single-family house with a flat roof and brick façade - designed by the renowned architectural firm Carlos Martinez. Two full storeys and an attic storey are planned.

Sustainability despite demolition

Project manager Matthias Waibel emphasizes that they have carefully examined whether a conversion is possible - but the former clinic structure with operating theatres and patient rooms cannot be sensibly transformed into living space.

However, components such as windows are to be reused. And: the new building should be architecturally "subordinate" to the neighboring listed art nouveau villa.

A project with fine timing

The fact that the project is being realized right now raises questions. After all, a long-planned lakeside path could soon be built right in front of the property.

In 2019, the citizens narrowly approved the project - by just eleven votes. The plans for footbridges, landfill and a combined footpath and cycle path have been ready for approval since 2022.

Whether this is why the plastic surgeon sold his Lake Constance property remains a matter of speculation. One thing is certain: the new owner is planning independently of the lakeside path. "The house project is in no way connected to the lakeside path," emphasizes architect Waibel.