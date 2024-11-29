The application of a young man known as a right-wing extremist for a stall at the Christmas market in Hagenbuch ZH has caused a scandal in the community. Imago (Symbolbild)

The leader of the far-right group "Junge Tat" registers a stand at the local Christmas market. Several exhibitors then withdraw in protest.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The exhibitors at the Christmas market in Hagenbuch ZH are not thrilled when Manuel C. registers a stand.

The leader of the far-right group "Junge Tat" has lived near Hagenbuch for a few years.

The stall holders fear right-wing propaganda and some withdraw their registration in protest.

The organizing committee does not understand the uproar. Show more

Right-wing propaganda instead of contemplation with mulled wine and biscuits? This is what some exhibitors at the Christmas market in Hagenbuch ZH fear since the leader of the far-right group "Junge Tat", Manuel C., registered his own stand there, reportsBlick.

The internationally networked right-wing extremist has been living on a farm near Hagenbuch for several years. He leads the Junge Tat activities from there.

According to the organizing committee, C. is a "likeable young man" who wants to get involved in the community with his stand. What he does besides that is his personal business. He himself stated that he wanted to sell drinks and cinnamon buns there and not distribute leaflets or other propaganda material.

The stand operators are skeptical, as Junge Tat is known for its high-profile campaigns. Several exhibitors have therefore withdrawn their registration in protest.

Fines of 70,000 Swiss francs imposed

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is monitoring the group. At the end of September, the Zurich public prosecutor's office sentenced six members to fines of between 100 and 180 daily rates.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the right-wing extremists were guilty of racial discrimination, disturbing freedom of religion and worship, breach of the peace and offenses against the Explosives Act, among other things.

The Zurich judiciary found them guilty of several offenses committed in various combinations between February 2022 and April 2024. For example, they had attempted to disrupt the Pride Festival service in June 2022. In October 2022, there was a disruption at a reading session by drag queens for children at Zurich's Tanzhaus.

In Winterthur, the right-wing extremists also sneaked onto the roof of the Kesselhaus shopping and cinema center - disguised as tradesmen - and hung up a banner. On it, they advertised extensively for "remigration", i.e. the deportation of foreigners.

With material from the sda news agency