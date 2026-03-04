Marianne and Nick Matterson's farm burned down in 2024. Now they want to rebuild it. Kapo Aargau

A fire destroyed Marianne and Nick Matterson's home in Gontenschwil AG in April 2024. Two years later, they are still struggling with insurance issues and building regulations - and hoping for a fresh start on their farm.

Samuel Walder

April 27, 2024 is deeply etched in Marianne and Nick Matterson's memory. On that Saturday evening, a fire broke out in the barn of their farmhouse in Gontenschwil - and shortly afterwards spread to the house. Around 80 firefighters battle the flames. The couple and their three horses are evacuated in time. But what remains after the dramatic operation is a burnt ruin.

The house, which the Mattersons had extensively renovated and rebuilt around 30 years ago, is suddenly uninhabitable. This is where their children grew up and where they invested countless hours of work and a lot of money. "It was heartbreaking, we were left with nothing," Marianne Matterson recalls to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

Hope for reconstruction - but it gets complicated

Despite the shock, the couple knew early on that they wanted to rebuild their home. "We always hoped that we would be able to rebuild it," Marianne Matterson is quoted as saying in the report. But getting there proved to be more difficult than expected.

The basement and parts of the brickwork were preserved in the fire. This is precisely what is now becoming a problem: because there is still substance, the building insurance will only pay part of the sum insured. This is also evident from the building application, which is currently open to the public at the municipality until March 30.

This part of the building is also badly damaged. "This area has also been affected by the fire and the extinguishing water and needs to be completely renovated," the Mattersons told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. The enormous heat has made the joints in the brickwork brittle - but they have to bear the renovation costs themselves.

New regulations cause additional trouble

As if that wasn't enough, the canton's building regulations also present the couple with major challenges. "We're in an agricultural zone here, and the building regulations are completely different today than they were when our house was built," explains Marianne Matterson. Numerous new requirements therefore have to be taken into account when rebuilding - such as different regulations for room heights.

Although the outside of the building should look similar to how it used to, a lot will be different inside. This is painful for Marianne Matterson: "It was a very beautiful courtyard, a real gem," Renate Gautschy, the mayor of the municipality, also told this newspaper shortly after the fire.

Two years of constant stress

The long planning phase and the many requirements pushed the couple to their limits. In the meantime, they even thought about starting again elsewhere.

"There are so many boulders in the way," says Marianne Matterson. She describes the past two years as a constant burden. But they don't want to give up: "This is our home, we don't want to leave."

A village shows heart

The Mattersons experienced great solidarity, especially in the first few days after the fire. An appeal for donations was launched in the village just one day after the fire.

The money collected was not enough for the reconstruction. "But it helped us a lot in the early days," says Matterson gratefully. After the fire, they had to buy a lot of new things.

Their three horses also quickly found a place with a neighboring farmer. The couple themselves initially stayed with friends. They later moved into a small house on their farm, which had previously been rented out.

"We had to give notice to our tenant," Matterson tells the Aargauer Zeitung. It wasn't easy for them - but the tenant showed understanding.

Hope for a new home

Now things could finally get moving. If there are no objections to the planning application and the canton also approves, the reconstruction can begin.

"We actually wanted to live in our house again a long time ago," says Marianne Matterson. It remains unclear exactly when they will be able to return. "You need a lot of patience with the bureaucracy."

Nevertheless, she allows herself a cautious look ahead: "Maybe we can move in in a year's time."

What does the canton say?

The Department of Construction, Transport and the Environment (BVU) responds cautiously to the accusations that "boulders" are being placed in the Mattersons' path. It is not possible to provide detailed information on individual cases.

Basically, this is an "old-law building" that was built before 1972. According to the BVU, such buildings enjoy a far-reaching vested rights guarantee, which generally allows for reconstruction and extensions.

"As a rule, an identical reconstruction does not pose any major problems under building law," explains the media office. However, the opportunity to implement optimizations or extensions is often used during reconstruction.

It can also happen that new building regulations have to be taken into account. The following then applies: "In individual cases, interests must be weighed up."