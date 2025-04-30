The accident occurred on Tuesday. sda

A farmer (73) fell from a crane while making hay and died. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening in Waldkirch SG.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a fatal accident occurred on a farm at Egelsee. This was reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police.

A 73-year-old man was using a crane to lift hay from the ground onto a hayloft. For reasons as yet unexplained, he fell several meters to the ground from the hay crane cabin. Despite immediate resuscitation, he died at the scene of the accident. The casualty was a 73-year-old Swiss national. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St.Gallen cantonal police, the rescue service with specialist medical personnel and the fire department were also deployed.