Frank Liebig / Wikipedia

A 45-year-old farm worker died in a work accident in Palézieux-Village VD on Tuesday morning. A bull attacked him in the outdoor enclosure, pushed him against the fence and trampled him. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Sven Ziegler

At around 8 o'clock on Tuesday morning, a fatal accident occurred on a farm in Palézieux-Village VD. A 45-year-old Polish employee was working in the outdoor enclosure when a bull attacked him. The animal pushed the man against the fence and trampled him. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, he died at the scene, according to the Vaud cantonal police.

The public prosecutor on duty initiated criminal proceedings after receiving the report. The bull was taken to the slaughterhouse by the owner on the same day.