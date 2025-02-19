The Aargau High Court in Aarau. (archive picture) sda

After the forced sale of a farm, the former owner refuses to leave the property. The case finally ends up in court. Several times.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In April 2023, the "Aemmerhof" in Wil was sold to a couple for 1.65 million francs at a forced auction.

But the former owner didn't like it at all. So he lodged an appeal - several times.

Despite court rulings in favor of the new owners, the former owner refused to vacate the farm. Show more

In April 2023, the "Aemmerhof" in Wil AG passed into new hands for 1.65 million francs as part of a forced sale. But the former owner does not agree with this at all.

The farmer questions the legality of the auction. The farm had been "downright squandered". For example, the permanently installed milking system, which would have driven up the sale price considerably, was not included in the auction. In general, the property had been valued too low.

However, his complaint against the award of the bid to the winning bidders was overturned. By the Laufenburg District Court, the High Court and the Federal Court. This is according to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

But he doesn't want to give up his farm just like that. And that annoys the new owners. So on May 10, 2024, they filed a lawsuit with the district court, demanding that the former owner leave the farm in a complete and clean condition within ten days.

Three days to fulfill the demands

And at the beginning of November 2024, the district court finally made a decision. It gave the former owner three days to comply with the new owners' demands. If he failed to do so, the police were to intervene and make sure it happened.

However, the former owner then lodged an appeal with the High Court on November 28, 2024. He demanded that the decision be overturned. He would also need 10 days to move out if he ultimately had to move out.

The former owner claims that the debt enforcement office incorrectly entered the new owners in the land register as they had not paid the purchase price for the "Aemmerhof" in full. He argues that the new owners are therefore not the rightful owners of the land, as they paid the purchase price too late and incompletely and the award should therefore have been rescinded.

High court rejects objections

The High Court rejects the former owner's objections and emphasizes that the new owner couple is entered in the land register as the owners of the properties, the newspaper continues.

In addition, the court refers to a decision by the Federal Supreme Court, according to which the new couple already became the legal owners through the acceptance of the bid in the foreclosure proceedings. The entry in the land register is irrelevant for the transfer of ownership in this case.

The Supreme Court explained that the former owner must have known that he was no longer the owner at the latest since the Federal Supreme Court ruling of August 26, 2024. Therefore, the three-day eviction period was reasonable, especially because the former owner had deliberately delayed the matter. The court therefore rejects his appeal in its entirety.