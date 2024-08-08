There was a fatal accident at work in Ufhusen LU on Wednesday evening, according to Lucerne police.
At around 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday, a farmer was driving his vehicle and a coupled trailer to a nearby pasture in Ufhusen. For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle combination skidded on the steeply sloping meadow and overturned several times.
The 35-year-old man was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident, and a rescue helicopter as well as members of the Willisau fire department and the Lucerne emergency pastoral care / care team were deployed.