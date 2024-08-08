The Lucerne police were called out on Wednesday evening. (symbolic image) sda

A farmer had a fatal accident in Ufhusen LU on Wednesday evening. He rolled over several times in his vehicle.

Sven Ziegler

A farmer had a fatal accident in Ufhusen LU on Wednesday evening.

His vehicle overturned several times. Show more

There was a fatal accident at work in Ufhusen LU on Wednesday evening, according to Lucerne police.

At around 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday, a farmer was driving his vehicle and a coupled trailer to a nearby pasture in Ufhusen. For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle combination skidded on the steeply sloping meadow and overturned several times.

The 35-year-old man was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident, and a rescue helicopter as well as members of the Willisau fire department and the Lucerne emergency pastoral care / care team were deployed.