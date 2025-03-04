  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Dinhard ZH Farmer trapped and seriously injured during forage harvester work

Sven Ziegler

4.3.2025

The Zurich cantonal police provide information on Tuesday. (symbolic image)
The Zurich cantonal police provide information on Tuesday. (symbolic image)
sda

A farmer was trapped and seriously injured by a trailer in Dinhard on Monday afternoon.

04.03.2025, 11:31

Shortly after 4 p.m., two men were working with a forage harvester on a slightly sloping path in Dinhard ZH. While one of the two men was operating the machines, the vehicle combination, consisting of a tractor and two trailers, started to roll and trapped the second man.

The 39-year-old was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

It is not yet clear why the vehicle combination started to move. The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office have begun an investigation.

Together with the cantonal police, an emergency doctor from Winterthur Cantonal Hospital and an ambulance from Winterthur Rescue Service were deployed.