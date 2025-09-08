Today, it is not transparent how much money farmers receive for their products. Silas Stein/dpa

Consumers are paying more and more, but there is no money on the farms - two to three farms disappear every day. Now more transparency in the food chain should show who really earns from the food.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Food prices are rising, but farmers' incomes are falling - two to three farms disappear every day.

A data leak revealed that retailers are raking in margins of up to 66 percent on certain products.

A parliamentary initiative is therefore calling for more transparency in prices and margins along the food chain.

While the National Council supports the initiative, the Council of States committee rejects it - the Council of States will now decide how to proceed. Show more

Food prices are rising, but hardly any more money reaches the farmers. The producer price index has fallen by a quarter since 1990. In Switzerland, two to three farms go out of business every day. While consumers have to pay more, producer prices remain stable or even fall slightly.

Two years ago, Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger, then a member of the National Council for the Greens, criticized the opaque pricing in the retail trade in a motion. Based on a data leak at the Geneva-based milk processing company LRG, the media in French-speaking Switzerland revealed that retailers were achieving gross margins of up to 50 percent - even 66 percent for the soft cheese "Tomme vaudoise".

Green National Councillor calls for transparency

Pasquier-Eichenberger therefore called for greater price monitoring in 2022. Her parliamentary initiative aims to expand Article 27 of the Agriculture Act. In future, margins along the entire food chain should be recorded and published. Consumer organizations and research should also have a say. A review is planned after five years.

Green National Councillor Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger was not re-elected in 2023. Bild: ZVG

The National Council has already clearly supported the proposal twice. In December 2024, it followed the recommendation of its Economic Affairs Committee without opposition. The Council of States Committee, on the other hand, narrowly rejected the call for more transparency in August 2024 and remained critical at its meeting on August 28, 2025.

The committee justified its position by stating that the initiative went into too much detail. The systematic collection and publication of margins for standard and branded products would require a great deal of effort and could jeopardize business secrets. Instead, the issue is to be dealt with as part of the Agricultural Policy 2030+.

The Council of States will decide on the proposal shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday evening. Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger was not re-elected in the 2023 elections. Her motion was taken over by Sophie Michaud Gigon, a member of the Vaud Green National Council.

