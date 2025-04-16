Ten sheep have been killed in Vaud. Bild: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

One or more wolves have killed ten sheep in the canton of Vaud. Farmers' associations are sounding the alarm and calling for immediate regulation of the wolf population.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the first wolf attack on a flock of sheep in the canton of Vaud this year, ten sheep were killed at once.

Farmers' associations are calling for swift and decisive action by the cantonal authorities, i.e. permission to shoot the animals.

Three quarters of the attacks in the Vaud Jura are attributable to a single pack of wolves. Show more

The attack occurred on Tuesday night in Valeyres-sous-Rances VD: a farmer lost ten sheep to one or more wolves at the same time. Farmers' associations reacted quickly.

"We are calling for swift and decisive action by the cantonal authorities to ensure the safety of the flocks and to preserve free-range farming," was the message at a media conference held by the French-speaking Swiss agricultural associations Prométerre and Agora on Wednesday on the farm of the farmer concerned. This attack does not bode well for the coming season, they warned.

The attack was directed against a herd that was being kept in conditions that met federal protection requirements, they added. "There is no doubt that the threshold set in the revised Federal Hunting Ordinance on February 1, 2025, which allows regulation, has been far exceeded," said the representatives of Prométerre and Agora.

First wolf attack of the season

This is the first wolf attack on a herd in 2025, the canton announced. So far, the authorities have only recorded isolated lynx attacks since January 7, particularly in Lavaux and Chablais. This is shown in the canton's regularly updated table of predator attacks on livestock. The last attack attributed to the wolf took place on November 14, 2024.

The canton of Vaud first announced its intention to eliminate an entire pack of wolves last summer. In August, the authorities sent a request to Bern to cull seven animals from the pack at Mont Tendre. The pack, which is responsible for three quarters of the attacks in the Vaud Jura, is considered problematic. Three animals from this pack have been shot so far.