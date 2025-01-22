Farmers' Association President Markus Ritter confirms that he is in discussions about a possible candidacy for the Federal Council. Keystone

The centrist party is having great difficulty finding suitable candidates to succeed Viola Amherd. This is increasing the pressure on Farmers' President Markus Ritter. He has now confirmed that he is considering a candidacy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since Viola Amherd announced her resignation, the question has arisen: who could be her successor?

Several top favorites, including party president Gerhard Pfister and National Councillor Martin Candinas, have already declined.

Now farmers' president Markus Ritter is in the spotlight. He confirms in a media report: "We are in discussion." Show more

In the past, a successful candidacy for the Federal Council has often been based on the principle that the longest silence wins. Until now, St. Gallen National Councillor and Farmers' President Markus Ritter has also seemed to stick to this rule of thumb - until now: "We are in discussion," he tells CH Media newspapers.

The 57-year-old was recently considered one of the most promising candidates to succeed the retiring Federal Councillor Viola Amherd. All the more so since the centrist party has seen a hail of rejections from top favorites. Graubünden National Councillor Martin Candinas, for example, recently declared that he would not be available for the position.

"In the last two days, people have approached me from all sides and asked me to seriously consider a candidacy," Ritter is quoted as saying. He is in talks with parliamentary group leader Bregy, with the search committee, with the Center of the Canton of St. Gallen and with the Swiss Farmers' Association.

"The center must present an excellent solution"

For Ritter, it is also no surprise that the center is struggling to put forward potential candidates for the Federal Council. "All strong centrist politicians are embedded in responsibilities," he says. It is "not easy" to make such a decision in a short space of time.

It also seems clear to Ritter which department he would probably have to take over: "The expectation is that the center will offer an excellent solution for the successor to Viola Amherd as Federal Councillor and most likely for the DDPS."

In addition to Ritter, Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. He is in discussion with his cantonal party in this regard, but prefers to run for the position of party president to succeed Gerhard Pfister.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.