Swiss farmers should be able to use banned pesticides again. Peter Förster/dpa

While parliament wants to make it easier to approve new pesticides, the farmers' association doesn't think this goes far enough: behind the scenes, it is campaigning to be allowed to continue using banned pesticides - to the displeasure of environmentalists and politicians.

Drinking water suppliers in Switzerland are sounding the alarm: pesticide residues are increasingly polluting groundwater. Although the Federal Council and Parliament had agreed ambitious reduction targets following the failed drinking water and pesticide initiative, there are now signs of a U-turn.

Parliament is aiming to simplify the approval of new pesticides. In future, products that have been approved in the EU should also be allowed to be used in this country without a complex testing procedure.

Philipp Matthias Bregy, leader of the Center Party, is behind this proposal, pointing out the growing problems with the approval of new active substances. Around 700 applications are currently blocked at the federal level, while the number of banned pesticides is increasing. Farmers therefore fear for their harvests and are pressing for a quick solution.

Ritter does not want to comment

The Swiss Farmers' Association is calling for even greater relaxation. An internal letter to the parliamentary economic committee, which is available to "Sonntagsblick", shows that The association wants even pesticides that have already been banned to continue to be used as long as no equivalent substitutes are approved.

It is explosive that the president of the farmers' association, Markus Ritter, who is currently running for the Federal Council for the Center Party, is himself a member of this commission. However, he does not respond to questions about his association's demands.

Possibly carcinogenic substances

The herbicide S-metolachlor, which has been withdrawn from the market due to a possible carcinogenic effect, and the fungicide chlorothalonil, whose ban is based on health concerns, would be affected by a possible moratorium on bans. There are currently no alternatives for both substances that offer the same effectiveness.

Farmers' association director Martin Rufer defends the controversial issue: "We urgently need new active ingredients. If these are not available in time, we must be able to continue using the existing substances."

The demand is met with harsh criticism from SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran: "This is grossly negligent and a blatant breach of promise. After the No to the drinking water initiative, we promised to reduce the use of pesticides. Now the opposite is happening."