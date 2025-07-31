A 26-year-old man was hit and fatally injured by a freight train at Märstetten station on Wednesday morning. The Thurgau cantonal police believe it was an accident and are looking for witnesses.

Petar Marjanović

A fatal accident occurred at Märstetten TG railroad station early on Wednesday morning. A 26-year-old man was hit and fatally injured by a passing freight train.

As the Thurgau cantonal police told BRK News, the man was riding a bicycle on the platform at around 5.15 a.m. when, for reasons that are still unclear, he fell onto the track. At that moment, a freight train passed through the station and hit the young man. All help came too late for him.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. According to the police, it is currently assumed that it was an accident. The forensic service of the Thurgau cantonal police was at the scene and secured evidence. These are now being evaluated.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police station in Müllheim. "At present, we have no knowledge of any other people being at the station," the police told BRK News. However, it is possible that there were passengers on a suburban train on the opposite platform who may have witnessed something.