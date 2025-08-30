A fatal accident occurred on the fringes of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis GL. A man was hit by a train on Friday evening between Netstal and Näfels near the campsite.

A man has died in an accident near the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival.

The 33-year-old was hit by a train between Näfels and Netstal near a campsite.

According to the police, the man left the footpath and got onto the railroad tracks despite the fencing. Show more

The 33-year-old was on the railroad tracks for unknown reasons, collided with a train and was fatally injured, the Glarus cantonal police confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning.

The accident site is located near the official campsite. Access to the tracks is surrounded by fences around two meters high, the statement added. The public prosecutor's office and the Glarus cantonal police are investigating why the man left the official footpath and was able to get onto the tracks despite the fencing.

OC President Kamm: "We are all deeply saddened"

On Saturday, ESAF OC President Jakob Kamm commented on the fatal accident: "We are all deeply saddened and would like to express our deepest sympathy to the relatives. We can't say any more about this accident at the moment, the cantonal police are investigating." Kamm expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased 33-year-old "from the bottom of his heart".

As an immediate measure, the ESAF organizing committee immediately deployed additional security personnel for the tracks.

Eyewitness: "Man climbed over the fence"

An eyewitness reported in Blick that the man had wanted to take a shortcut and had climbed over the two-metre-high fence.

According to the report, there were around 40 people on the train, all of whom remained unharmed and were subsequently looked after by care teams.

Train services in the Glarus region were interrupted for several hours. As a result, many visitors to the festival were delayed in getting home, according to a statement issued by SBB during the night.